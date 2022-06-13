Starter Homes: Views over Cork city and beyond for €280,000

From the front garden of No 142 Sunday’s Well Road, you can look out above the city rooftops and see green hills in the distance. And from this garden, you could probably walk into the heart of the city centre in 15 minutes.

Situated on an elevated site above Sunday’s Well Avenue, it’s a semi-detached house dating from the 1880s —which is accessed via a doorway opening onto a stepped pedestrian pathway leading up to the front garden. “It enjoys a lovely elevated south-facing aspect and has superb views of the city,’’ says auctioneer Michael O’Donoghue of REA O’Donoghue Clarke.

Quoting a guide of €280,000, he says it’s been renovated by current owners in recent years and is in good condition. “It has Aluclad double glazing, gas central heating and modern kitchen units.’’

The ground floor now has an open plan living/dining /kitchen area with tiled flooring, creams units and a fireplace and the owners have put in a modern shower room at the rear.

Upstairs the house has three bedrooms — including two with city views and a smaller one used as an office.

The property has good space at the front which includes a stone-flagged terrace with a built-in table, as well as a decked area and there’s also a pond.

The property doesn’t have off-street parking but is close enough to the city for an owner not to need a car.

VERDICT: First-time buyers should appreciate the price, the central location and the city views.

Eyeries, West Cork €200,000 Size 85 sq m ( 914 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms BER F

THE Red House in Eyeries village stands out not just because of its striking exterior, but also because of the affordability of its €200,000 guide.

“The increase in demand since the pandemic has meant that properties on Beara have become scarce. Renovated properties with a guide of €200,000 like this one are hard to find,’’ says Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates.

Located on one of the village’s multi-coloured terraces, the three-bed mid terrace late 19th Century house was bought and renovated by an Irish American around eight years ago. “It’s been fully refurbished with a modern kitchen and an en suite bathroom,’’ says Mr Harrington.

Downstairs accommodation includes a living room, an upgraded bathroom, a kitchen diner with cream units and a utility room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including one en suite. Although renovated, the property has an F energy rating which will require upgrading.

To the rear there’s a yard with steps leading up to a garden with raised timber decked platform. “It’s above the level of the rooftops and has views of the ocean and Coulagh Bay,’’ says Mr Harrington.

He believes it likely that Red House could sell to an overseas buyer looking for a permanent home.“ Since the pandemic the majority of sales have been to people from the UK, Europe and the US looking to work remotely from Beara. Properties in Eyeries, a visually pleasing village close to the sea, are very sought after ,’’ says Mr Harrington, who has already started showing this house to some UK buyers.

VERDICT: Close to the coast, colourful and relatively cheap for West Cork.

Ladysbridge, East Cork €260,000 Size 93 sq m ( 1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

YOU could drive to Garryvoe beach from this modern three-bed semi at 16 Willowfields in Ladysbridge village in just five minutes, or you could cycle the distance in around 20 minutes.

Close to the coast and just a 15-minute drive from Midleton, it’s a well-kept 2002-built property with 1,000 sq ft of living space. Seeking offers of €260,000, Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties says it’s an attractive affordable home for a first-time buyer but could also appeal to retirees who want to be near village amenities and close to the sea.

VERDICT: First-time buyers will appreciate the fact that all the furniture is included in the price.

Fermoy, Co Cork €250,000 Size 113 sq m ( 1,216 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3 BER E1

LARGER than you might expect from looking at it from the front, No 4 Briscoe Terrace in Fermoy is a two-storey over basement mid-terrace house dating from the 19th century.

“The three-bed 1,216 sq ft house has been upgraded over the years by its owners and is in very good condition.

Located within a short walk from the town centre, it has some original features and a bit of character,” says Michael Barry of Dick Barry auctioneers quoting a guide of €250,000.

VERDICT: An upgraded period property with good space and an attractive back garden