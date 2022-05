ANYONE with a yen for returning to the scene of idyllic Saturday afternoons spent fluting around the harbour in Monkstown may well find that Glencourt House rocks their boat.

A genuinely charming property with some lovely old features and a southeasterly aspect, it previously appeared in Property a dozen years ago, and looks as good now as it sounded then.

One of a string of period homes along the waterfront on Strand Road, it comes with a front garden that looks right across harbour towards a creek that is a noted bird sanctuary.

The house is an unpretentious, detached, Victorian four-bed that deserves internal scrutiny. It’s been lovingly looked after and has period-sensitive features and decor, as well as some modifications and upgrades, including the removal of a wall downstairs to knock two front reception rooms into one, with two sets of French doors to a patio in the suntrap front garden.

The kitchen, to the rear, has a more modern feel, with lovely pale blue units and more patio doors to the compact rear, where the site rises up, bounded by mature trees.

Back indoors, and up the stairs of the 1,650 sq ft property are four bedrooms, two are side by side to the front, with colonial shutters and a third down a few steps over an attached garage (scope for conversion to a home office). The fourth bedroom is over the main return. The main bathroom is upstairs too, with a standalone bath.

Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan & Associates brings Glencourt House to market with an AMV of €550,000 and he says that it’s a house “of unique style and charm”, adjacent to Monkstown village, where Monkstown Bay Sailing Club is based (and the highly rated Napoli, an Italian delicatessen). It’s highly commutable to Cork City, and the Passage West to Blackrock Greenway is a short cycle away.

Mr Sullivan says the owner is downsizing and “it’s a terrific opportunity for someone looking to downsize to somewhere pleasant” or equally it may appeal to well-heeled first-time buyers.

VERDICT: An unassuming period home that could be the perfect berth for those keen on water-based activity not too far from the city.