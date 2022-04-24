Historic gate lodge on Killarney's Mill Road has central appeal 

This bijou home at one of Kerry’s most sought-after addresses has historic appeal and, while ready to move into, also offers scope for a buyer with imagination and vision.

Reported to be one of the oldest private residences in the town, Coolclogher Lodge on Killarney’s Mill Road looks like something out of a fairytale book.

Perched at the side of the leafy thoroughfare, it is within walking distance of both Killarney National Park and the town centre.

DNG Ted Healy has brought the three-bedroom detached gate lodge to the market and it has a price tag of €330,000.

From the outside, it looks quite compact — but step inside and it really has that sort of Tardis-like appeal.

Once beyond the beguiling front door of this gate lodge, you’ll see just how delightfully deceptive a facade can be.

Coolclogher Lodge was constructed around 1860 — a year before Queen Victoria arrived amidst her cavalcade of coaches for the historic visit that saw Killarney gallop to the fore in Ireland’s tourism industry.

Five years after that, author Beatrix Potter was born and this Victorian gate lodge, located 2km from the town centre, would remind any viewer of the rustic charm of Potter’s children’s books.

It even sits beside a river — the Flesk burbles along to the rear, where the property also captures extensive views of Killarney’s world-famous mountains.

Walk into the hallway and you’ll find this is actually a split-level, single-storey over-basement building, with a staircase leading from the front door to the basement level.

But for those of us accustomed to appealingly and sensitively renovated living spaces, like Irish Examiner Property & Home columnist and 2021 Home of the Year winner Jennifer Sheahan who restored an artisan cottage in Dublin, there’s ample opportunity to stir your imagination in this residence.

“Coolclogher Lodge provides a truly unique opportunity to redevelop and upgrade this historic property and is sure to appeal to a host of buyers,” says DNG’s Ted Healy.

The property is set on almost an acre and I’m taken by the indoor-outdoor feel.

There’s even a readymade outdoor area ideal for dining and lounging, while the indoor spaces to invite you to unwind and relax.

The kitchen.

As for the accommodation, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is a spacious wetroom extension on stilts, with a fabulous view of the rear garden. This is biophilia before its time.

The entrance hall has a timber floor, while the ground-floor living room has an oak floor and gas fire with marble surround.

A bay window enhances the light-filled-yet-period feel of this space.

Bedroom one is carpeted and has a Velux window. This room has an en suite with a shower; bedroom two has a timber laminate floor.

The third bedroom has a carpet and a sliding door to the garden, as well a built-in wardrobe.

The kitchen comes complete with fitted kitchen units, tiled splashback, oil boiler as well as a range, stove and hot press. The ceiling is timber panelled.

The bay windows in the living room.

The second bathroom has a tiled floor, shower and panelled walls, while the utility area is plumbed for washing machine.

The historic home is located within walking distance of both Killarney town and Killarney National Park.

It has oil-fired central heating and outside is a detached shed in the rear garden.

The property has a G BER.

VERDICT: A buy that is full of history and indoor-outdoor appeal.