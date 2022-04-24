Historic gate lodge on Killarney's Mill Road has central appeal 

|
Mill Road, Killarney
|
€330,000
|
Size
|
85 sq m (915 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
G
This bijou home at one of Kerry’s most sought-after addresses has historic appeal and, while ready to move into, also offers scope for a buyer with imagination and vision.
Reported to be one of the oldest private residences in the town, Coolclogher Lodge on Killarney’s Mill Road looks like something out of a fairytale book.
DNG Ted Healy has brought the three-bedroom detached gate lodge to the market and it has a price tag of €330,000.
Five years after that, author Beatrix Potter was born and this Victorian gate lodge, located 2km from the town centre, would remind any viewer of the rustic charm of Potter’s children’s books.
But for those of us accustomed to appealingly and sensitively renovated living spaces, like Irish Examiner Property & Home columnist and 2021 Home of the Year winner Jennifer Sheahan who restored an artisan cottage in Dublin, there’s ample opportunity to stir your imagination in this residence.
The property is set on almost an acre and I’m taken by the indoor-outdoor feel.
There’s even a readymade outdoor area ideal for dining and lounging, while the indoor spaces to invite you to unwind and relax.
The kitchen comes complete with fitted kitchen units, tiled splashback, oil boiler as well as a range, stove and hot press. The ceiling is timber panelled.
The second bathroom has a tiled floor, shower and panelled walls, while the utility area is plumbed for washing machine.