No iffs, no Butts: well-pitched €545,000 period  Cork house is picture pretty

St Patrick's Hill, Cork City
€545,000
Size
177 sq m (1,915 sq ft)
Bedrooms
4/5
Bathrooms
2
BER
Exempt
The landscape view was painted 270 years ago, by artist John Butts in the much-loved View of Cork City from Audley Place, now in the care of the Crawford Art Gallery since 2005. It’s one of the most-loved works in the entire collection, and the romanticised topography hasn’t changed much in the interim.
The same Bell’s Field setting had a starring role in The Young Offenders on more than one occasion and was the scene for a particularly awkward teenage shifting/kissing scene between Conor and Linda (Alex Murphy and Demi Isaac Oviawe in real life). Fans go to visit, and locals and visitors alike chill, sit and even shift with the panoply of Cork before them from this elevated perch.
No 2 Audley Place comes to market this April, with a €545,000 AMV quoted by estate agent Patricia Stokes, and is sort of a period piece in its own right, mid-terrace with — importantly — private gardens to the rear, with gated access for the terrace’s residents on Old Youghal Road.
The National Inventory of Architectural Heritage describes Audley Place as “a fine terrace of elegant mid-nineteenth-century houses, designed with a classical symmetry that is emphasised by the fine Doric doorcases,” noting it was built as a terrace of nine: perhaps it was extended? , as there are 11 in all, with Nos 10 and 11, the largest and double fronted. They share similar characteristics, such as square-headed doorcases, moulded render window surrounds, stone sills, and six-over-six timber sliding sash windows.
Trish Stokes name-checks the period trim details such as skirting boards, doors, architraves, fireplaces, cornices, and picture rails, as well as high ceilings, and says the layout is adaptable, with scope for four or five bedrooms, and accommodation over three floors, with Veluxes up top.
Double doors lead to a kitchen with slate-flagged floor, done by the current owners with oversize hefty slate plus freestanding antique units, ceramic Belfast sink, and large old cast-iron range, with old meat hooks in the ceiling.
No 2 has gas central heating, and a number of antique-style cast iron Victorian radiators; as the terrace’s houses are protected structures, there’s no BER needed.
For intending buyers, they’ll be drawn by the originality and feel, but it’s likely to need further spending at some stage too. What amount of further work, and when, can be discretionary for those on the hunt for an older city home, with very strong price results currently seen in similar highly-accessible locations such as at St Luke’s, Mardyke, North Mall, Victoria Road, and Sunday’s Well.