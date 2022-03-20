West Cork views to kill for at €550 Kealties  - plus an island into the bargain

IF a storybook setting is top of your house-hunting wishlist, take a trip to Kealties.

Sun- and sea-setting for Sunny Cove between Durrus and Ahakista

Midway between Ahakista and Durrus is Sunny Cove, a winsome home not unlike Green Gables, the residence of the incorrigible orphan Anne, heroine of the novels of LM Montgomery, serialised on Netflix. Like Green Gables, it’s whitewashed with green shutters. And while Green Gables nestled in a verdant corner of Prince Edward Island off the coast of Canada, this house has lush surroundings too, nine acres in all, along with a sea-garden, a small island and its own slipway, looking right across glorious Dunmanus Bay. As Anne herself might say: “perfectly scrumptious”.

Green gables? Well, shutters, at least

The pandemic has had a hand in its arrival to market. Owned by an older couple based in Germany, they’ve been unable to visit for close on three years now, frustrated by ever-changing travel restrictions.

“It’s no longer viable for them to keep it on,” acknowledges selling agent Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates.

“It’s a special place and they sell with a heavy heart, but the decision has been made, and they’ve said their goodbyes,” he adds.

Sunny Cove and its acreage are exceptional. Immediately around the house are eight acres of “good quality grazing land”, according to Mr Harrington. The private island accounts for the final acre, reachable by foot at low tide, as it’s adjacent to the foreshore.

When the sun shines at Sunny Cove....

“It’s very, very close to the mainland,” Mr Harrington says, “you could literally throw a stone over.” Moreover it’s just 200m from the private slipway that runs down to the water from the sea garden, which is across the road from the two-storey house.

The island was a great spot for canoeing and kayaking escapades and the sea garden was “where the younger generations hung out”.

The slip is the ideal launch pad for boating activities in the sheltered bay, which is as picturesque as it gets, between Mizen Head to the south and Sheep’s Head to the north. It’s an area rich in coastal walks and views at every turn.

Double aspect in a bright bedroom

The views from south-facing Sunny Cove — on the sunshine strip between the villages of Durrus and Ahakista — are sterling too. Mr Harrington says virtually every room “has an angle to the water”. He describes the house, a four-bed country home, as “period style” with high ceilings and “the feel of a bygone era, a very appealing home”.

Simple aesthetic inside

For sure, it’s delightful inside, eschewing a contemporary look in favour of simplicity and rusticity and a dedication to maintaining some lovely traditional features such as the terrazzo-tiled hallway and original hardwood flooring. The rooms are bright and airy, and the front-facing living room has stunning sea views.

There’s a utility off the country-style kitchen and a separate dining room also has views of the bay. Two of the upstairs bedrooms have wash-hand basins: otherwise, there is just one bathroom.

Given the amount of land that goes with Sunny Cove, new owners might be interested in an extension, subject to planning permission. A detached garage offers options too — perhaps an independent home office?

Beauty at bay

Aerial shots of the property’s coastal setting are breathtaking. They show a second property quite close by, but it is not linked to Sunny Cove and is not part of the nine-acre property on sale here.

Mr Harrington, who is guiding the 1,600 sq ft home at €550,000, is already dealing with a slew of enquiries. He believes the guide price will be “easily achieved”.

“A lot of the feedback is from outside the country and what people are concerned about is will they have enough time to get here before the property is sold.

“The interest has been immediate, and it’s coming from Australia, North America and UK. A lot of those enquiring are ex-pats.

“When you are selling a place like this, it connects with people looking for something in their ancestral area and also people who have moved here and have been renting, while holding out for a property to come along that they can buy,” Mr Harrington says.

Properties that come up for sale in the area are generally snapped up, with lots of overseas interest. Quite a close neighbour of Sunny Cove, No 2 The Cove, Kealties, sold last year, also with Mr Harrington, for in excess of the €300,000 asking price. The buyers in that instance were Irish. Sunny Cove is likely to attract local interest also.

VERDICT: There aren’t too many opportunities to buy a house that comes with an island, a sea garden, a slipway and several acres. A kids’ paradise too.



