West Cork views to kill for at €550 Kealties  - plus an island into the bargain

|
Ahakista, West Cork
|
€550,000
|
Size
|
148 sq m (1,600 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
G
Midway between Ahakista and Durrus is Sunny Cove, a winsome home not unlike Green Gables, the residence of the incorrigible orphan Anne, heroine of the novels of LM Montgomery, serialised on Netflix. Like Green Gables, it’s whitewashed with green shutters. And while Green Gables nestled in a verdant corner of Prince Edward Island off the coast of Canada, this house has lush surroundings too, nine acres in all, along with a sea-garden, a small island and its own slipway, looking right across glorious Dunmanus Bay. As Anne herself might say: “perfectly scrumptious”.
The pandemic has had a hand in its arrival to market. Owned by an older couple based in Germany, they’ve been unable to visit for close on three years now, frustrated by ever-changing travel restrictions.
“It’s very, very close to the mainland,” Mr Harrington says, “you could literally throw a stone over.” Moreover it’s just 200m from the private slipway that runs down to the water from the sea garden, which is across the road from the two-storey house.
The slip is the ideal launch pad for boating activities in the sheltered bay, which is as picturesque as it gets, between Mizen Head to the south and Sheep’s Head to the north. It’s an area rich in coastal walks and views at every turn.
For sure, it’s delightful inside, eschewing a contemporary look in favour of simplicity and rusticity and a dedication to maintaining some lovely traditional features such as the terrazzo-tiled hallway and original hardwood flooring. The rooms are bright and airy, and the front-facing living room has stunning sea views.
Aerial shots of the property’s coastal setting are breathtaking. They show a second property quite close by, but it is not linked to Sunny Cove and is not part of the nine-acre property on sale here.
“When you are selling a place like this, it connects with people looking for something in their ancestral area and also people who have moved here and have been renting, while holding out for a property to come along that they can buy,” Mr Harrington says.
Properties that come up for sale in the area are generally snapped up, with lots of overseas interest. Quite a close neighbour of Sunny Cove, No 2 The Cove, Kealties, sold last year, also with Mr Harrington, for in excess of the €300,000 asking price. The buyers in that instance were Irish. Sunny Cove is likely to attract local interest also.