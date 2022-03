BUYERS always vie for the larger corner sites within housing estates and No 6 Castle Avenue in Carrigtwohill is one such property.

In a settled enclave of semi-detached homes, all the signs are that No 6 had owners who took pride in its upkeep.

They were equally fastidious about outside appearances. The front lawn is perfectly manicured and out back is arranged to make maximum use of a southerly aspect, with separate patio areas at different levels, gravel beds, steps and lovely shrubs and plants.

A crisp kitchen-diner opens onto the rear patio and gets plenty of natural light. Downstairs also includes a utility, guest WC and sitting room, and an additional room with French doors to the front that could be a fourth bedroom/playroom or home office.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is selling 111 sq m No 6, which has a guide price of €310,000, and she says it’s a fine home “ideally positioned on a large corner site with two vehicular entrances”.

Castle Avenue is one of the more established estates in Carrigtwohill and re-sales are infrequent. For anyone commuting to Cork City, it’s just six miles from the Jack Lynch Tunnel or four miles from Midleton for anyone heading East. Transport links are good, with a regular light rail service to the city. Schools and retail are plentiful.

VERDICT: A very solid home with a lot going for it, including the sale price. Should appeal to first-time buyers or a mature couple looking to downsize to an area with plenty of services.