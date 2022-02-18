The best of Ballycotton Sessions and Michelin hospitality if you buy this coastal home 

BALLYCOTTON has never succumbed to seaside kitsch or been under pressure to reinvent itself.

A traditional fishing village hugging a rugged coastline, it looks good in any weather. It’s always been cherished by those who know it.

Those who know it are swelling in number as its profile rises with the momentum generated by substantial investment. Pearse Flynn, a Ballycotton-born, globally successful tech and telecoms entrepreneur, returned home a few years ago with a vision for his native village and the millions to realise it.

Where once there was a crumbling old church at the entrance to the village, there now stands Sea Church, a vibrant live music venue and adjoining restaurant, funded by Mr Flynn.

6 Páirc na Gleann, Ballycotton

It’s due to make its debut in a RTÉ TV music show this week, an eight-part series, The Ballycotton Sessions, which, perhaps in time, could come to rival that other church-grown musical phenomenon, Other Voices, born in St James Church in Dingle 20 years ago, and a global brand today.

The Academic at the Ballycotton Sessions

So, from fishing village to cultural hotspot, as well as doubling down on its culinary offering (the long-established Bayview Hotel has proven itself) — just last week a restaurant near the pier, Cush, also owned by Mr Flynn and run by his niece Doireann Flynn, was awarded the prestigious Bib Gourmand (next step: Michelin Star).

Cush, Ballycotton

Its head chef, local man Dan Guerin (28), described the honour as “an achievement for the village” — but he equally could have said “Another achievement for the village”.

So, with so much positive seachange in already charming Ballycotton, how about living there?

Given it’s tricky to get planning permission to build in coastal areas and almost impossible if you’re not local, house sales in Ballycotton generate strong interest.

The home that features here today is certain to do well at a time when city-centric house prices are spiralling — although East Cork property prices are on the up too.

6 Páirc na Gleann, Ballycotton

No 6 Páirc na Gleann comes to market with Hegarty Properties and is pulling in first time buyers, says selling agent Kyle Kennedy.

“It has been a holiday home, owned by a Dublin couple, but their kids have grown and they aren’t getting the use out of it anymore, so they are selling up,” he says.

“It is possible that it will be bought again as a holiday home, but I think given the price, it’s more likely to be a local first time buyer.” The guide price for this 1,200 sq ft, three-bed semi-d in the heart of the village is €295,000, with nothing to do save furnish it. You won’t even have lawn to mow, as there’s a driveway out front with parking for two cars and a maintenance-free, westerly-aspect, raised rear garden, with a view out over the bay.

It’s likely investors and holiday home hunters will also take a look, given No 6’s “lock and leave” credentials.

Accommodation at No 6 includes a kitchen diner, sitting room, utility and WC downstairs and three bedrooms (one with ensuite and balcony) upstairs and a decent attic overhead.

Kitchen diner

Ballycotton is just 20 minutes from Midleton, and within striking distance of beaches at Ballinamona, Ardnahinch and Garryvoe.

VERDICT: The tide is rising in Ballycotton, lifting allboats. Attractive lifestyle on offer at what seems like a competitive price