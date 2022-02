BUYERS looking to trade up are very much in the frame at No 142 Fernwood, where an opening offer at the €350,000 asking price is already on the table.

In very good condition and in a nice cul-de-sac within the Fernwood development, selling agent Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald says the four-bed semi-d is an ideal family home with “a strong balance of living and bedroom accommodation”.

This includes a good-sized living room with double doors into an open-plan kitchen and dining area — with an easy segue to outside dining through patio doors to a deck.

The rear garden is enclosed and laid to lawn, with mature shrubs. Downstairs also has a utility room and a guest WC. One of four bedrooms has an ensuite.

Ms McDonnell says the 128sq m home is in a great location, near the Dunkettle interchange, which is currently being remodelled and improved, with plenty of amenities in nearby Glanmire.

The development itself has a creche.

Buyers looking to relocate and families looking for more space are in the mix at No 142 which has parking out front.

The property price register records the most recent sale at Fernwood — of No 95, a three-bed semi with about 40sq ft more space than this one — at €370,000.

VERDICT: A sound family home in commendable decorative order.