HOUSE hunters in search of a holiday property or retirees looking to downsize to a permanent home by the sea are among the more likely buyers of No 1 Cross Street in Rosscarbery if the selling agent’s instincts are correct.

These are the two categories of people showing interest in the two-storey townhouse close to the seaside village’s picturesque town square, says Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde Property Services.

At the junction of Cross Street and Chapel Street — where the Olde Post House, former home to freedom fighter General Tom Barry recently sold for €300,000 — it’s a well-kept three-bed that has all the hallmarks of a “lock and leave” home (ie ideal for anyone looking for a low-maintenance coastal bolthole).

With just a small courtyard to the rear, there are no gardening headaches, while a separate garage (230sq ft) offers a handy storage option for all those seaside bits and bobs.

Mr Kelly says the 109sq m property is in “excellent condition”, with some nice features such as an exposed stone wall and large stove in the living room “that heats the house”.

There’s also a kitchen/diner, three double bedrooms, a bathroom and floored attic space.

Guiding at €230,000, it’s attracting a healthy level of attention, and Mr Kelly says they already have offers over the guide.

“As soon as it went on the market, there was a big surge of interest and offers went over the asking pretty much straight away.”

No 1 Cross Street is centrally located vis-a-vis Rosscarbery town centre, where there’s a nice mix of retail, bars, and eateries, among them Nolan’s and The Abbey, as well as the popular Pilgrim’s restaurant, and long-established fish specialists O’Callaghan-Walsh restaurant. For less expensive fish and chips, there’s also the daytime option of The Fish Basket at Long Strand, a short drive away. Even closer to home is Warren Beach, part of a designated Natural Heritage Area.

VERDICT: Given the price, condition, and location, it looks like a good opportunity for anyone looking for a West Cork holiday home in a pretty village — or a permanent home for that matter.