New apprentices and TLC needed at €950k Killarney National Park dream hideaway home built by Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin

|
National Park Killarney
|
€950,000
|
Size
|
517 sq m + 102 sq m (5,560 sq ft + 1,129 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5 + 3
|
Bathrooms
|
6 + 3
|
BER
|
F/G
The ‘second’ home of one of Ireland’s best known business and celebrity couples, Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin, was built to their spec in 1995 in Ms Lavin’s native Kerry around the time they were developing their five-star Muckross Park Hotel, but which went into receivership after ‘the Crash’.
Despite having over 5,500 sq ft of crafted space done in period home style, the couple’s dream Kerry pad Killegy House — unlived in now for a number of years and in need of rescue — it’s just half the size of the couple’s ‘other’ home, Osberstown House near Naas. Osberstown was, in fact, built a full two centuries before Killegy, in 1795 and has 43 rooms after being restored by the duo who fronted TV3’s The Apprentice after they bought it in 1990.
But, Killegy House went to the open market last week, priced at €950,000 by joint agents Catherine McAuliffe of Savills, Cork, and Killarney agent Tom Spillane, and by this weekend five viewings had taken place by potential purchasers, four Irish and one European living in Kerry.
Set on its own 34 acres, Killegy is completely private, reached off a road within the park, and there isn’t the sight of a single other house from this property, the selling agents note.
Internally, this 5,500 sq ft house, plus its winsome 1,200 sq ft thatched guest cottage, itself features lots of wood, with masses of oak panelling for a period home feel, and the joint agents describe the interiors as Italiante, with some frescoed ceilings, gothic windows and lots of stained glass.
Externally the grounds include a hard surface tennis court, a private lake, pasture and wild gardens plus woods, with rhododendron lining the approach avenue.
The lodge’s thatched roof needs fairly immediate attention and is currently part-draped in plastic to protect it from the elements until expertly addressed by a thatcher, or done in an alternative material.
Savills’ Ms McAuliffe says the entire property is now likely to get an upgrade and, given the size and scale of it, she reckons that if its next owners want to get it back to the quality it had in its 1990s prime, a total budget might be inching closer to €2m to include purchase and renovations.
- Coincidentally, €2m is also the price Bill Cullen and Jackie Lavin’s 12,000 sq ft Osberstown House had been on the market at since 2019.