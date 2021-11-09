Property Focus: Where buyers Adare to dream

With heritage, history, and pretty thatched cottages, as well as a five-star luxury hotel, a Michelin star restaurant and a championship golf course, Adare is very far removed from being an average Irish village.

Because of its architecture, the landlord-planned village has long been a popular visitor attraction and, in recent years, is fast becoming one of Ireland’s foremost golf tourism destinations. That’s since JP McManus bought the Adare Manor hotel and golf course in 2017 and carried out a multi-million euro redevelopment.

Adare Manor Golf Course been selected as the venue for the 2027 Ryder Cup, which is set to create a bonanza for the hospitality sector and property renters in the area.

While tourists and golfers have arrived in big numbers over the years, the number of new residents settling in the village has, despite its many attractions, been quite small. This is due to the fact that, despite its popularity, it’s still a small village which, in 2016, had a population of just 1,129.

The Property Price Register shows it typically having 30 to 35 house sales a year over the last decade, although the number reached 39 last year due to the launch of two new housing developments — probably the first since the boom.

The Limerick village typically has 30 to 35 house sales a year.

The first of these was The Heritage — a high-end development of detached properties with prices going up €850,000. The second was Manor Brook, which had 40 properties ranging from three-bed semis for €320,000 up to €650,000 for four-bed detached houses.

O’Connor Murphy auctioneers, the selling agent for both developments, say that the high-end properties attracted relocating buyers from Dublin and returning expats, as well as trade-up buyers from Limerick. Only the Manor Brook showhouse (pic, top left), a detached house for €750,000, remains now, although plans are now being made to develop five remaining sites. “The plan is to build five-bed detached houses on them, which will cost in excess of €1m,” reveals auctioneer Declan Barry.

The three-bed semis in Manor Brook proved popular with first-time buyers from Limerick City, and Mr Barry says plans are being made for another new development which will include properties at this price level, as well as higher-priced trade-ups.

Local auctioneers say that Adare — just a 20-minute drive from the city — with a range of amenities including restaurants, schools, and two golf courses, is hugely popular with Limerick City buyers.

Auctioneer John Giltinane says second-hand properties in or near the village are scarce. “We can’t keep stock of three-bed semis,” he says, adding that he recently sold a 1970s built three-bed semi in Abbey View for €320,000.

Mr Giltinane says that higher-priced houses in Adare tend to attract doctors and medical staff from Limerick hospital, as well as people coming to work in a variety of industries in the city.

Hogan Durkan auctioneers are now working on plans for a new development at Oak Avenue close to the centre of the village. “It’s a 14-unit development will include four-bed semis as well as two and three-bed terraced houses, and will be launched in 2022,” says auctioneer Eoin Hogan who says interest is already being registered by downsizers and first-time buyers living locally and in the city.

Manor Brook, Adare €750,000

All of properties at the Manor Brook development in Adare have been sold, except for the fully furnished four-bed showhouse at No 1 The Willow, which is now being offered for €750,000.

Describing the four-bed detached 2,078sq ft property as luxurious, Declan Barry of O’Connor Murphy auctioneers says it has been finished and furnished to an exceptionally high standard “We are getting interest from trade-up buyers and already have an offer of €720,000,” he reveals.

It is one of nine detached houses in the 40-unit development. Mr Barry took a deposit on the second-last remaining one during the week — a four-bed detached priced at €650,000.

VERDICT: Spacious, stylish, and energy-efficient.

Ringmoylan, Pallaskenry €785,000

Limerick buyers with horses to care for will have all their requirements met by Ringmoylan Mill, a four-bed detached property near Pallaskenry, which has 14 acres and stables for nine or 10 horses.

Located 15km from Adare and 20km from Limerick City, it was comprehensively extended and upgraded in 2015. Seeking offers of €785,000, Ed Nepean of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick says it’s attractions include Shannon views, spacious accommodation and a B2 BER.

The large site is divided into two fields and has several paddocks, a track, an arena and a stable block.

Potential buyers include horse enthusiasts relocating from Dublin and from abroad.

VERDICT: It’s pretty rare to find a property with 14 acres, or as well equipped for equine pursuits.

Beabus, Adare €300,000

The key attractions for this 1980s-built four-bed bungalow at Beabus are its half-acre site and its potential.

That’s according to auctioneer John Giltinane who says the large site size means there is ample scope to extend and modernise the 1,650 sq ft property, which has a G BER rating and is in need of updating and renovation.

He says all kinds of properties are scarce in the Adare area, so he’s expecting this one, which is guiding at €300,000, to attract Limerick City buyers who will appreciate its space, tranquillity, and potential.

“It’s only three miles from Adare village and 14 miles from Limerick City, and would be ideal for those working in Adare, Croom, or the city,” he says, noting that takes just 25 minutes to drive into the city.

VERDICT: A buyer attracted to the idea of spacious country living could do a great deal with it.

Copay, Adare €795,000

Cluain Searbhóg at Copay, Adare, provides all the comforts a trade-up buyer could think of, including a well-set up bar in the dining area and a one-bed apartment that could be used as an office.

Hogan Durkan auctioneers, selling agents for the 4,850sq ft six -bed house, say it’s immensely attractive to relocating buyers, who have been house hunting in Adare in recent times. “Properties of this size and this standard of finish are hard to find,” notes auctioneer Eoin Hogan, quoting a guide of €795,000.

Located 1.4km from Adare on a site of an acre, the house was built in the early 2000s. Accommodation includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two large sunrooms, as well as a separate apartment.

VERDICT: Offers country living with space and comfort within commuting distance of Limerick City.