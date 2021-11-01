High spec German-designed kitchen in this quality €495,000 Ovens home

THE crowning glory of this three-storey Ovens’ home is the recently remodelled rear living space that concentrated on maximising natural light and introducing a bold, statement kitchen.

It’s a high quality, two-tone German design with quartz countertops, handless units and two sinks. The remodelling, done last year, also introduced a new skylight, two windows and French doors which lead to a private, composite decking area - perfect for outdoor dining and making the most of the rear garden’s southerly aspect.

The upshot of all this work at 15 Valley View, Grange Manor, is the creation of an eye-catching open-plan kitchen/dining/living space which is certain to attract families interested in a spacious family home. In fact that’s exactly what it is doing, according to Norma Healy, selling agent with Sherry FitzGerald.

Ms Healy, who is guiding the 1571 sq ft property at €495,000, says enquiries are mainly from families looking to trade up, who need more room as family size expands.

Accommodation includes two bedrooms on each overhead floor, two with ensuites.

Ms Healy says No 15, in a cul-de-sac and overlooking a green, is a lovely home, with generous rooms throughout.

VERDICT: Ideal trade up home convenient to Ballincollig.