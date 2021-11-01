High spec German-designed kitchen in this quality €495,000 Ovens home

A perfect family trade up
High spec German-designed kitchen in this quality €495,000 Ovens home

15 Valley View, Ovens

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 16:40
Catherine Shanahan


Ovens, Co Cork

€495,000

Size

146 sq m (1571 sq ft) 

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

4

BER

C1

THE crowning glory of this three-storey Ovens’ home is the recently remodelled rear living space that concentrated on maximising natural light and introducing a bold, statement kitchen.

It’s a high quality, two-tone German design with quartz countertops, handless units and two sinks. The remodelling, done last year, also introduced a new skylight, two windows and French doors which lead to a private, composite decking area - perfect for outdoor dining and making the most of the rear garden’s southerly aspect.

The upshot of all this work at 15 Valley View, Grange Manor, is the creation of an eye-catching open-plan kitchen/dining/living space which is certain to attract families interested in a spacious family home. In fact that’s exactly what it is doing, according to Norma Healy, selling agent with Sherry FitzGerald.

Ms Healy, who is guiding the 1571 sq ft property at €495,000, says enquiries are mainly from families looking to trade up, who need more room as family size expands.

Accommodation includes two bedrooms on each overhead floor, two with ensuites.

 Ms Healy says No 15, in a cul-de-sac and overlooking a green, is a lovely home, with generous rooms throughout.

VERDICT: Ideal trade up home convenient to Ballincollig.

More in this section

€285k home in Cork's Jewish quarter has chutzpah in spades €285k home in Cork's Jewish quarter has chutzpah in spades
€1.295m modern Douglas mansion bookended by an attic gym and a basement wine cellar €1.295m modern Douglas mansion bookended by an attic gym and a basement wine cellar
Portrait of smiling woman reading a book on couch at home in the evening Cold facts and uncomfortable truths about retrofitting our homes
High spec German-designed kitchen in this quality €495,000 Ovens home

Starter Homes: Take to the tub in this sleek and stylish Cork two-bed

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices