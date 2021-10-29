€285k home in Cork's 'Jewtown' has chutzpah in spades

|
Cork City
|
€285,000
|
Size
|
82 sq m (880 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
2
|
Bathrooms
|
1
|
BER
|
E1
Carrying a €285,000 AMV is 11 Monerea Terrace, a walk-in condition city property, done up by a trading-up owner, who gave the 880sq ft two-bed (it had been a three-bed) a tasty makeover and upgrade.
Memories of those decades are, coincidentally recalled in a recent, award-winning video Memories of a Cork Jewish Childhood, by Ruti Lachs, which was a runner up in the National Heritage Awards Week 2021, after virtual tours proved a lockdown hit in 2020.
Might a copy of Lionel Cohen’s Memoir end up on the bookshelves of Jewtown’s 11 Monerea Terrace? Or might the award-scooping video be screened insidethe door of the neat and accommodating mid-terraced buy?
Internal visual features immediately catching the eye at No 11 include a hall wall stripped back to original mellow brown slob brick and timber studs, and the installation of a number of 1930s glass blocks high up on a dividing wall between the property’s two reception rooms, each of which has a wood-burning stove in a simple fireplace surround, as well as gas central heating.
Flooring throughout the ground level is in solid walnut, and the rear reception links now to an added-on and opened-out kitchen extension, with access to a super tidy and organised yard, via double doors in the kitchen and also via a single door at the end of the hall for a bit of fresh air circularity.