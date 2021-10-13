House of the Week: Three-storey country home near stunning Nohoval Cove for €425,000

|
Nohoval, South Cork
|
€425,000
|
Size
|
277 sq m (2,960 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
G
THERE’S a lot of house, but right now, not that many bedrooms, at the period-era property Nohoval House, south of Cork city and airport, and near the sea, close to a stunning cove amid cliffs, and within a short spin to Kinsale.
That main lower level also holds a study/hall in the midsection with spiral stairs up to the main entry hall above, and the far end from the kitchen holds not just one, but two bathrooms, one with a freestanding bath in a large room by a painted brick arch. The other has a shower.
There are a few access points to the gardens from this lower ground level, but the more formal or main entrance is up steps to a tiled terrace/raised patio and sit-out area, with an arched front door and glazed panels on either side of the door.