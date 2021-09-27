Starter Homes: A Maryborough duplex that is already attracting attention

Maryborough Ridge €290,000

A high turnout was expected for the first day of viewings of 21 Manor Avenue in Maryborough Ridge on Wednesday.

“It’s attracting a lot of interest from first-time buyers but is also very attractive to investors as it’s privately owned and doesn’t have a rent cap,’’ says auctioneer Dan Howard who had booked more than 15 viewings for Wednesday and was expecting to spend a lot of time showing the modern three-bed duplex.

Guiding the property at €290,000, he says it has over 1,200 sq ft of living space, including a large decked balcony at the rear, and is both well maintained and well decorated. “There is nothing to be done to it – just add furniture and a nespresso machine and you are home.” Accommodation includes a timber floored living room with a fireplace and double doors opening into a kitchen diner. Double doors in the kitchen lead out to balcony overlooking a row of trees at the rear.

The property has a guest WC at lower level and on the higher one, a bathroom and three bedrooms.

One bedroom has an en suite and one – like thousands of bedrooms around the country – has become a home office.

Situated in a cul de sac around 2 km from Douglas, the duplex overlooks a communal green area at the front.

“The bus stop for the 220 which has 24-hour service, is within a two-minute walk,’’ reveals Mr Howard.

VERDICT: Mr Howard is predicting a quick sale

Castletownroche €250,000

This former gate lodge of Blackwater Castle in Castletownroche has some old stone walls, a little history and a lot of space.

“It was built in the 1800s to monitor access to the castle,” reveals Mary O’Callaghan of SOC Property, explaining that the lodge was bought by current owners in the 1990s who extended the two-bed cottage very significantly and turned it into a 2,500 sq ft home.

Guiding the property at €250,000, she says it’s comfortable and modern with some attractive old-world features including two gothic style windows in the bedrooms and exposed stonework in the living room.

“It was fully refurbished in 2009/2010 — this included rewiring, plumbing and a new kitchen and flooring,” she reveals, adding that the owners put in double glazing and oil heating.

The extension houses a 25 ft square living room with an exposed stone wall at one side, a marble fireplace and a high timber panelled ceiling with a chandelier.

There’s also a kitchen diner with modern grey units, two bathrooms and two bedrooms located in the older part of the property.

To the rear, there’s an adjoining section which has a living room, a kitchen diner as well as a bedroom and a bathroom. Ms O’Callaghan says this has separate access and could be used for Airbnb or as a granny flat.

The lodge has a sizable garden area with a patio, a courtyard with parking, a double garage and a secluded gravel garden with flowers, shrubs and a pergola.

VERDICT: Oodles of space to work from home.

Castlemartyr, Co Cork €215,000

A young buyer looking to own their own home in East Cork might appreciate the affordability of the €215,000 asking price for 20 Bridgetown Mews in Castlemartyr.

They could also be well satisfied with the 1,000 sq ft of well-maintained accommodation on offer in the 2005 built, three-bed, mid-terrace house.

Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties says it’s been lovingly maintained by current owners and has a large wraparound garden with a patio at the rear.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner, a utility space, a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Affordable and very well looked after.

Maryborough Hill, Douglas €175,000

The €175,000 guide price probably makes this home the most affordable apartment currently available in Douglas.

A one-bed ground floor property with 452 sq ft of living space, it’s on the market with Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/dining/living space as well as a bedroom and a bathroom/utility space.

VERDICT: There’s not a lot in Douglas for this price.