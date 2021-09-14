Chronic shortage in Ennis means there are no homes for first-time buyers

“There are now no new private housing schemes available in Ennis and just a small number in the pipeline. The majority of new housing schemes being built are for social housing and there are no new properties available for first-time buyers.”
There seems to be little doubt that No 20 Tobarkeel, Drumcliffe Road, Ennis will sell quickly. Within 24 hours of being launched a week ago, the four-bed semi had already secured a bid of its €255,000 guide price.
Michelle Carrig of Location Location property says the high level of interest is due to the fact that the 2003-built house is well kept and spacious, with over 1,350 sq ft of living space, and is located within a 15-minute walk from the town centre. “It’s on an exceptionally large corner site and has a driveway with space for four cars , a large side garden and a south facing back garden which isn’t overlooked,” says Ms Carrig adding that the location off the Gort/Galway Road is very sought after.
: Properties like this close to the town centre are scarce.
The interior of this modern mid-terrace house at 31 Garden View in Clarecastle is beautifully kept and the garden is pretty enough to have won an award.
“It won the best lockdown project prize in a Bord Bia garden competition,’’ reveals auctioneer Helen Gallery quoting a guide of €198,000 for the 2005-built property which has 1,055 sq ft of living space. It’s a bright, spacious well-proportioned home which has been finished to a high standard, she says noting that its location in Creggaun na Hilla is a few minutes walk from Clarecastle and just a 7km drive from Ennis.
The garden is stylish with stone paving, white raised beds, neat bushes and some tall white flowers as well as a corner patio area sheltered by a corner wall.
: Affordable – ideal for young couples and downsizers, with an award-winning back garden.
There are few opportunities now to buy properties in the Ennis area as spacious as this at Drumhall, Drumeen which has half an acre of gardens.
So says Cormac O’Sullivan of DNG O’Sullivan Hurley who recently listed the house with a guide of €500,000. “Built and owned by a builder it is in excellent condition,’’ he says, adding that the builder upgraded the BER to a B3 which is high for a property of its age. In addition to the house, there’s a large detached garage which has a kitchenette, a WC and a fully equipped home office.
Located within 6 km of the town centre, it has space enough to attract some of the returning locals who have been buying family homes in the area in recent times. Mr O’Sullivan says it's within commuting distance of both Limerick and Galway
: Excellent space and a good BER too.
All the space a trade-up buyer could want, as well as a home office and all essential high-speed broadband, are on offer at this five-bed dormer bungalow at Rathkeane, Ruan, 11km from Ennis.
Diarmuid McMahon of Sherry FitzGerald McMahon says it’s an excellent family home with over 2,200 sq ft of modern living space and close to an acre of gardens. Built in 2002, it’s finished to a high standardand is the type of property that’s becoming increasingly scarce, he adds.
Attractions for incoming buyers as well as local families trading up include the fact that it’s just a 25-minute drive from Lahinch beach.
Mr McMahon says it may attract buyers from Limerick and Galway as both are within an hour’s commute.
: A substantial offering for a guide price which, in some areas, might buy a three-bed semi.