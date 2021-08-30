Starter Homes: No stone has been left unturned in Clonakilty’s Old Chapel Lane

Old Chapel Lane, Clonakilty €250,000

No stone has been left unturned in Clonakilty’s Old Chapel Lane Trish Dromey discovers a 1950s semi-D which has been attractively decorated and modernised with colourful artwork on almost every wall No stone has been left unturned in the upgrading of No 3 Old Chapel Lane in Clonakilty.

The gardens of the small 1950s semi-detached property are pretty and colourful, the energy rating has gone up to a B3, and the interior has been attractively decorated by owners who modernised the whole house and subsequently hung colourful artwork on almost every wall.

Seeking offers of €250,000, Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde Property services describes it as a trophy home.

“The upgrades include new windows, air to water heating, and insulation,” he says, adding that a new kitchen and bathroom, underfloor heating, and a surround sound system also went in.

Offering 718 sq ft of living space, it has a timber-floored living room with a large unused fireplace as well as a kitchen diner with cream units.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room with a guest WC.

The house used to have two bedrooms upstairs — now it has one large one with a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom.

Some owners give up when they finish upgrading the house, but the owners of this one kept going when they got to the garden. At the front, they added a glass porch and, at the rear, have created a perfect outdoor entertaining space with a glass-covered lean-to.

The property is being viewed by young couples looking for a first home, and older ones looking to downsize.

VERDICT: Simply gorgeous

Turner’s Cross, Cork City €300,000

One approach to updating an old house is to gut the interior and replace everything. The other, taken by the owner of 37 O’Connell Avenue in Turner’s Cross — is to keep old features, replace what’s necessary and decorate creatively.

Built in the 1930s, the three-bed end of terrace house was renovated by its current owner in the early 2000s. “She loved its original charm and wasn’t interested in over modernising it,” says Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing auctioneers, quoting a guide of €300,000 for a property she describes as cute and well-cared for.

Creative redecoration involved painting every wall white and using the furnishing to bring in colour.

Opting to keep the existing timber kitchen units, the owner gave a whole new look to the kitchen by painting them a deep shade of cerise pink and adding chequered black and white flooring.

The front sitting room has an attractive period fireplace as well as original picture and dado rails, which, like the walls, have been painted white.

The property has a ground floor bathroom and, on the first floor, three white-walled bedrooms. The largest one has new flooring and an entire wall of wardrobes. Fitted with gas heating and double glazing the house has an F BER rating which will require attention.

To the front, there are two parking spaces and to the rear, a paved garden with a shed.

“A cute home located 2km south of Cork city, it’s perfect for a first-time buyer,” says Ms Cohalan.

VERDICT: A prettily-renovated property in a popular spot.

Skehard Road, Blackrock €295,000

By the time No 2 Castle Meadows, Skehard Road in Blackrock had been 24 hours on the market, 20 people had already booked to view it.

“It’s attracting a lot of attention,” says Der O’Riordan of Barry auctioneers.

He points out that the modern three-bed semi is in excellent condition and that the location close to Blackrock and Mahon Point is very popular.

Guiding at €295,000, it has an L shaped kitchen diner, a sunroom and guest WC. Upstairs it has a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Lots of first-time buyers are expected at viewings