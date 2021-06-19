Financial advice for new home buyers

How much can I borrow?

Although the planned introduction of a Shared Equity Scheme later on in the year will alter the picture in the first-time-buyer’s favour, the current situation remains the same as it has for a number of years now: You can borrow up to 3.5 times your gross salary.

This Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio is set by the Central Bank. It means that, under normal circumstances, a mortgage lending institution in Ireland can offer its client an amount of no more than three and a half times their salary before tax.

Therefore, if someone is earning €50,000 per year before tax, then they can get a home loan of up to €175,000.

There are exceptions to the LTV rules in Ireland. For those in a “higher earning bracket” (more than €50k/annum for an individual or more than €70k/annum for a couple), the 3.5 ratio may be exceeded, for example.

Also, every lender has the power to exceed the 3.5 ratio in no more than 20% of applications in a calendar year, allowing some wriggle room for home loan applicants. People with a strong savings record and/or who have jobs in stable sectors might find themselves in such a fortunate position, for example.

How much deposit is required?

A deposit of at least 10% of the purchase price will be required, whether you’re a first-time buyer or not. The higher the deposit amount you have, the better the rate you can get. If, you’re buying a house for €300,000, for example, you’ll need a deposit of at least €30,000.

Bear in mind that a first-time buyer of a new home is entitled to a tax rebate of up to 10% of the purchase price of the house (up to a maximum of €30,000) — a good chunk of cash back into one’s pocket.

Compared to six or seven years ago, lending policies from banks and mortgage companies have become relaxed. There was a time, for example, when someone applying for a mortgage had to demonstrate a strong savings record and couldn’t include any gifted or lent monies from their parents, but that kind of constraint on first-time buyers has largely disappeared in recent years.

The table below gives the example of what monthly repayments would be from different lenders on a borrowed sum of €270,000 over a 30-year period – based on current market rates. In these instances, rates are for customers with the normal criteria (10% deposit and new customers) but some banks will offer better rates again if your deposit is larger or if you open a current account with them.

Which rate should I choose?

There are two main categories of rates: (a) fixed; (b) variable.

In a more traditional or ‘normal’ market, the variable would usually be the lower one but we are living in times of historically low interest rates and this era shows no signs of ending. For the foreseeable future, therefore, fixed rates offer better value.

Having a fixed rate means that you know precisely what amount you’re paying back every month for the duration of the fixed-rate period. Choosing the one to go for is down to one’s personality, in many ways. For example, if you choose a five-year fixed rate, then you might pay a little more than had you chosen a three-year rate but you get the security of knowing that you’re repayments won’t change for five years. It’s a matter of assessing your socio-economic life – finding the balance that suits you. My advice? Go for the lowest!

What are the different types of mortgages?

For the vast majority of cases, there is just one type – the Annuity Mortgage. This is the normal, common-or-garden variety of home loan whereby the bank or other lending institution advances you a sum of money, allowing you to buy your home. You agree to make a series of monthly repayments over a set mortgage “term”.

This is usually over 20 or 30 years. Within each monthly payment, some of it is going to pay off the Principal (the original amount advanced to you) and the rest of it is going towards the Interest. During the earlier years of the repayment term, the majority of what you pay every month is composed of interest but as time goes on, an increasing proportion of the repayments goes towards paying off the principal.

Other mortgage types include:

A Pension Mortgage: this is an annuity plan where a pension plan is set up to run alongside the principal repayments. The final pension amount should pay off the interest and, hopefully, have some extra pension cash left over.

An Endowment Mortgage: it’s similar to the Pension Mortgage, with an endowment fund running alongside the repayments on the principal, at the end of which the endowment fund should pay the interest with some money left over.

A Current Account Mortgage: it’s also known as an Offset Mortgage and works similarly to the Endowment Mortgage.

When budgeting to buy a new home, allow for a range of costs including insurance and professional fees.

Any other costs?

When buying a home, you also need to budget for a number of other significant costs, including the following: