East Cork whopper with fenced in playzone for €495,000

Garrananassig, Ladysbridge, East Cork, a 3,800 sq ft five-bed detached, built to a high specification and on the market for €495,000.

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 12:00

Garrananassig, Ladysbridge, East Cork

€495,000

Size

353 sq m (3,800 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

6

BER

B2

FAMILIES are lining up to view this whopper of a property near Castlemartyr and Midleton where an enclosed children’s play area can be observed from behind the extensive glazing that runs along the wall of a fine new patio.

It’s an ideal wind barrier for adults to sit in comfort while keeping a close eye on the kids — not that need much supervision is needed: the play area is fenced in.

Garrananassig, near Ladysbridge in East Cork is a massive 3,800 sq ft, five-bed detached home, on about 0.75 acres, built to a very high spec in 2008.

With its owners relocating, it’s on the market with Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties who says there’s huge interest locally, all families, generally looking to move out of housing estates.

It’s in a lovely location, close to lots of beaches like Garryvoe, Ardnahinch, and Knockadoon, where there’s a fabulous cliff walk — yet it’s only a short drive from Midleton, Mr Kennedy says.

Accommodation at Garrananassig, where the guide price is €495,000, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms (three ensuites), a sitting room, an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, a utility, a playroom, an office, and two attic rooms.

The office/games room has French doors to a Juliette balcony with lovely countryside views.

Attic spaces have home office/bedroom/playroom potential.

The patio is to the rear and has a south-westerly aspect. The site is mainly laid to lawn and there's a two-car detached garage.

VERDICT: No arguments over the bathroom in this house. Plenty of bang for your buck.

