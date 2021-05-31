Starter Homes: Some great catches right across Cork

Curraheen Road €300,000

A well-stocked goldfish pond makes an unexpected but attractive garden feature at 3 Bridgefield Court on the Curraheen Road in Bishopstown.

A ground floor duplex with over 1,200 sq ft of accommodation spread over two levels, the 2008-built property is on the market with a guide of €300,000.

“It’s been redecorated in by an interior designer and is beautifully presented,” says auctioneer John O’Mahony of OM2 auctioneers.

He said that the owners have had it since it was new and have, in recent years, put in new flooring and oak doors and also chosen new wall colours.

At the front, it has a timber floored living room and, at the rear, a modern tiled kitchen with cream fitted units and a turquoise feature wall. Off the kitchen, there’s both a guest WC and a small utility area.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite.

To the rear the property has a west-facing decked garden with shrub beds and a creeper covered wall. A small Buddha statue sits at the side of the sizable goldfish pond and it’s likely the garden was a tranquil relaxation space before it became a children’s play area.

Situated across the road from the University Technology Centre, Bridgefield Court is 3km from Wilton Shopping centre and CUH. Mr O'Mahony says the bidding has already gone up to €310,000.

VERDICT: Spacious, modern and energy-efficient with an interesting garden.

Innishannon, €285,000

Smart and modern with timber cladding and solar roof panels, No 24 Barr na Claise in Innishannon has a surprisingly long back garden.

“It’s at least 40 to 45 metres long and slopes upwards at the end where it has a large tree", reveals auctioneer Brendan Bowe quoting a guide of €285,000 for the 12-year-old three-bed semi.

He says the house is in excellent condition, is well located within a 10-minute walk from shops in the village, and offers good space for a family with close to 1,260 sq ft of accommodation. “It has solar panels and a high level of insulation and we expect it to achieve a B energy rating,’’ he adds.

At ground level the house has a timber floored living room with a fireplace as well as a large L-shaped kitchen-diner with cream units, tiled flooring, and patio doors. Off the kitchen, there’s a small utility space and off the hallway, there’s a guest WC.

The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with an en suite bathroom.

The house has a driveway at the front and an extra-long lawned garden at the rear with a small patio area and a shed.

Mr Bowe says this is the type of modern three-bed semi that’s always popular with first-time buyers but which more unexpectedly is also attracting interest from downsizers.

There have been no recent sales in Barr na Claise — the last one was five years ago in 2016 when No 14 sold for €207,000.

VERDICT: A modern home with plenty of space to grow vegetables or play football.

Blarney Street €265,000

Entirely changed from the run-down end of terrace house it used to be, No 24 Blarney Street has new heating and windows, a new kitchen and just about new everything.

“It has approximately 1,000 sq ft of light-filled accommodation,’’ says Conor Lynch of James G Coughlan who believes its proximity to the city centre and its €265,000 asking price makes it very attractive to first-time buyers.

There are three floors of accommodation, including an open plan kitchen dining living space at ground level, two bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor and an en suite bedroom on the upper floor.

VERDICT: City views at the rear.

Sunday's Well €85,000

Currently the most inexpensive property in the city, No 21 Winter’s Hill in Sunday’s Well has a guide of €85,000.

The one-bed single-storey house has 377 sq ft of living space and needs complete renovation but according to Karl O’Reilly of Savills is attracting significant attention.

Its accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/living area, a bathroom, and a mezzanine area.

VERDICT: With TLC it could be cute and charming.