An out of this earth West Cork Ocean hideaway for €795,000

WEARING green credentials more on its head than on its sleeve is this stunningly-set West Cork hideaway, towards the top of a headland, but more or less sunken into its site, and with pressed metal and a green sedum grass roof as its low-slung crowning rug.

Recently built, and freshly up for sale is Ocean’s Rest, towards the end of a windy track road just past the glorious Ballyrisode beach, a sandy gem just off the R591 road between Schull and Goleen.

Set on a wild 1.35 acres of a naturally landscaped site (ie, a sloping field, with a few paths scythed through it) it was fast-tracked to the open market last week by auctioneer Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe after he had some virtual and private viewings. It went public just in time for the May bank holiday when thoughts turn to coastal boltholes, and yearnings rise for holidays in much-loved, natural beauty spots.

Looking just a tiny bit like the private luxury suites built at the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Course, in as equally beautiful and rugged a setting, Ocean’s Rest is price-guided at an appetite-whetting €795,000 — if your appetites run to rich tastes, and pandering comforts, that is.

For design and build aficionados, there’s probably as much to look at and admire at Ocean’s Rest as there’ll be satisfaction in the views from the property.

The unobstructed panorama spans Toormore, Cape Clear Island, Castle Point Castle, the Alderman Rocks at the entrance to Crookhaven harbour, and, out there breaking the horizon, the Fastnet rock and beam-sweeping lighthouse, known as Ireland’s teardrop as it was so often emigrants' last tearful glimpse of their native shores.

It’s essentially an earth-sheltered home, faced with stone on its two exposed levels, with lots of glass, and some dark sheet metal cladding over windows, all low key in colour hues and blending the build even more into its hilly mound, with a small pond part of the 1.35-acre plot.

Even if seen from the sea, or other headlands, it’s likely the only giveaway of its presence may be reflections from the glazing or a glow at night, and it’s essentially a ‘simple’ two-storey home of c2,000 sq ft, with three en suite bedrooms at the lower level, and open plan kitchen/living/dining above.

What a setting, what a view

Auctioneer Colm Cleary of the Schull-based James Lyons O’Keeffe agency says the A3-BER rated home is highly energy-efficient, with ecological design features, a high level of insulation, with renewable energy sources such as 8KW Daikin heat pump, and a heat recovery system, a highly effective MVHR system by Brink, their Flair 400 product.

Ocean’s Rest is a new build, but has been fully decorated and furnished to show it to its best for its sale outing, with interior design by Schull-based Carol O’Sullivan, and has soft finishes at the bedroom level, with three carpeted bedrooms, each with sliding door (powder-coated, dark grey aluminium) access to stone-flagged patios, while each adjoining bathroom has a single large pane of glass, and head-high limestone walls give relative privacy to each bedroom’s open patios.

Up at the living level, the floor is on-trend polished concrete, and the link between levels is an oak staircase, in a broad sweep or spiral, a none-too-easy construction, while fully-fitted kitchen units and breakfast counter have pale ash timber worktops.

The kitchen/diner’s about 20’ by 15’ (5.8m by 4,5m) and the adjacent living room alongside, with a passage connection, is slightly larger, and each has sliding aluminium doors to a stone-flagged and sedum topped terrace. Also at this upper level are a utility room, and a guest bathroom, while there’s a deep-soak bath option ins some of the en suites below.

Now up for taking, and already getting an appreciative response, it’s likely to make over its asking price once physical viewings get into gear and prospective buyers balance the build and design quality and easy-keep/heating features with the simply spectacular, remote setting.

Soak up the vistas

Ocean’s Rest selling agent Colm Cleary last year sold a more traditional looking West Cork coastal home to actor Saoirse Ronan between Schull and Ballydehob at about this sort of €800k price level, while among the many Goleen sales recorded on the Property Price Register, by far the most valuable was a place called La Finca, listed at €1.2m and likely to have surfaced there as an asset transfer, rather than a third-party sale.

With similar breathtaking Fastnet views as Ocean’s Rest, La Finca was owned by the late Peter Sutherland. Clad in black, with reflecting ponds, and sharp details, La Finca was designed by leading UK-based Irish architects Niall McLaughlin, one of several Cork homes he has worked on, and was featured on TV last year by architect Dermot Bannon who said it was one of his favourite homes, anywhere.

VERDICT: Bunker and hunker down on the Wild Atlantic Way at blissful Ballyrisode.