If you go down to The Woods, you're in for a big surprise

They’re moving on and trading up now after just four years, although they are not leaving Glounthaune, as they love the location, says selling agent Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties.

They leave behind a four-bed, three-bathroom good-as-new home, with quality interiors and an energy-efficient air-to-water heating system, near Glounthaune’s commuter train station, with quick and easy onward access to Cork city or to Midleton or Cobh.

At the heart of No 38, which has a guide price of €395,000, is a bright and airy open-plan arrangement of kitchen/dining/sunroom, with patio doors to the rear low-maintenance back garden.

The first floor has three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with Jack and Jill ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe. The second floor has that attic conversion which also comes with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.

Mr Kennedy says The Woods is “a lovely development”, just a short walk to the train station and the well-stocked Fitzpatrick’s shop.

VERDICT: High-spec family home with excellent transport links.