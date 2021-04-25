Sunnyside up at Cleve Hill on Cork Blackrock Road will grow on you

They acted on the impetus, at least up to getting planning permission for a wrap-around side and rear two-storey extension, by architect Loic Dehaye, which could have doubled it in size, from 112 to 226 square metres.

That space, those options.

However, before they got around to acting on the plans, they found another property they liked, and have already bought, hence 'Sunnyside', or No 4's return to the market.

It's listed at €540,000 by auctioneer Jeremy Murphy, who now links Cleve Hill with the upmarket Botanika where new-build homes sold for over €800,000, a reverse from early days when Botanika was described as being within Cleve Hill!

The Price Register shows No 4/Sunnyside selling to its current owners for a marginally higher sum, €560,000, and No 4 also sold in a more 'original' state back in 2013 for €295,000, just as Blackrock came back into Cork ascendancy as an address.

It's in good overall and decorative condition, with a large, front-to-back main reception room, about 26' long kitchen/dining room, hall, and guest WC with utility.

Pine floors - gorgeous.

Original features remain, like old pine floors, and one of the four bedrooms has a cast iron fireplace, and a refreshed new bathroom was one of the upgrades done by No 4's previous owners.

VERDICT: Selling agent Jeremy Murphy describes Cleve Hill's location as unparalleled. The houses here were designed by architect Frank Murphy, whose family owned a number for many years. By now, most have resold and many have been much-enlarged. No 4's likely to be next to grow.