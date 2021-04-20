Tiny, tiny, tiny €185k Cork city home punches massively above its weight

BILLED as a contender for one of Ireland’s smallest homes is this 102-year old, diminutive terraced home, next to a cathedral in the heart of Cork city, punching above its weight at €185,000, or three times what it was last offered for sale at….as a wee wreck, back then.

No 24 after its 2019 refurb

Weighing in at just 32 sq m, or 350 sq ft, No 24 Vicar Street in Cork city centre is bang-on trend to fit the bill needs of those keen on the Tiny Homes global movement: it’s so small it makes the usual clichéd estate agency term of ‘bijou’ for such super-small houses sound like fighting talk hyperbole.

Then: No 24 Vicar Street, before stepping up to the mark. It made €66,000 in this state in 2017

If No 24 were a boxer, it would now be a bantam weight, given it has gained extra poundage since last offered for sale back in 2017; then, it meekly stood up to the scales at an even punier flyweight of a meagre 25.2 sq m, or 270 sq ft – about the size of a standard car garage.

Interior 'panorama' in the 2.4m wide home

Despite its continuing small stature, the early 1900s built house in an historic city corner just off Barrack Street and by St FinBarre’s towering cathedral has a proud and cocky stature. It’s sort of a feisty Jack Russell of the property world, albeit maybe one crossed with a Bichon Frise after its stylish makeover, opening up if not opening it out, and overall brightening up.

And, at just about 8’ wide (or, 2.4m,) it’s probably not wide enough to swing a cat, or a lap dog in.

But, like those cherished pets, it’s going to be loved by its next owners.

Described as a unique studio home, No 24 Vicar Street hit the Munster property market this week, with a €185,000 AMV quoted by Sherry FitzGerald auctioneer David Donovan, for its vendor who bought as an almost fun-size renovation project back in 2017, but who’s now living abroad after finishing the renovation in 2019.

It had at last floated in 2017 with a bite-sized €60,000 asking price, admitted back then too to be one of Cork’s smallest homes and garnered media attention too as such.

It had even been up for grabs previously, in 2017 seeking €75,000, but found no takers at that time despite rising house prices.

The Price Register shows it sold in 2017 for €66,000, also via Sherry FitzGerald and its woman buyer who has a property ‘nose’ used her own experience, plus the professional architectural skills of Corkman Alan Wiseman, to reconfigure.

Loo with a luxe look

She made what has been a two-roomed bothan with a loo and hall all squeezed into its 270 sq ft into an open-plan space, with three-piece bathroom with rain shower, fitted Celtic Interiors kitchen, plus mezzanine in the middle section with roof lights fore and aft.

Then, she opened the back out with a glazed back wall to a small patio/yard, with old limestone wall at the back boundary for a bit of extra breathing space.

Slickly upgraded, with off-set steps up to the glass balustrade mezzanine for storage etc, gleaming and bright with overhead skylights, it's said by Sherry FitzGerald selling agent David Donovan to be “a contender for one of Irelands smallest homes, is bursting with charm and character.”

Yard becomes 'patio'

Throwing its hat into the sales ring with its 2021 €185,000 AMV and with an appeal to investors as well as singles or amenable couples, it’s within a few minutes walk of the city centre, UCC, the School of Art, touted Events Centre, and Barrack Street’s funky bars and Nano Nagle Place.

Go with the flow: lofty feel now at Vicar Street's No 24

After its recent refurb, and a brief period rented out at a decent rent per square foot, Mr Donovan says ”it’s now a unique and contemporary city home that encapsulates minimalist living.

"This home will hold strong appeal for those who enjoy city living, a minimalist lifestyle or equally those looking for a savvy investment,” he adds

VERDICT: As a pied a terre, No 24 Vicar Street could be the answer to someone's property prayers.