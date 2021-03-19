Ready to Rise to the occasion at extended €575k Rochestown Cork home? 

YOU wouldn’t really know from any glimpses from the outside just how good a home this is, or how much work has been done to it, at the hospitable, family-life friendly and Covid-19 proven No 44, Rochestown Rise, fresh to a spring market with weekend: it’s got an €575,000 AMV via agents Sheila O’Flynn and Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald.

Front facade showing zinc window pelmet and side extension

Certainly, it presents straight off from the road as neat and tidy, and has discretely expensive new windows in front, but the only real hint that work on a par with cosmetic reconstruction surgery has been carried out (and, carried through) is the small window pelmet of zinc or pressed metal over the main living room’s front window.

Very much a material and a look favoured by Irish architects, for the last decade and more; as a roofing or cladding finish, here the zinc is just a detail on the façade, otherwise made up of half of brick below, and half white render above.

Interlinked reception rooms

To get a fuller appreciation of the quality of the home now, you’ve got to go in the front door, and head towards the back, where it gets better, and better, as it goes on, and where its architect-designed, kitchen extension is finished outside in the same mellow, pinkish brick as out front, overlooking a crisply finished back garden, with professional landscaping design input once more, especially in ‘hard’ materials such as brick, and costly limestone.

Landscaping has created several seating areas

No 44’s an accommodating family home, dating back about 30 years and set off the Rochetown Road in Cork, in a hillside development of widely varying house types and sizes, from ranch-like bungalows through an array of two-storey detacheds, up to ‘70s style villas and Georgian look replicas.

The last homes were only built in the 1990s, and as a result of the decades of delivery span, the individuality is engaging, with signs of expensive upgrades when the occasional one changes hands.

Case in point is No 44, but it not only hides it light under a bushel, it hides it behind bush hedging. You only get a glimpse of it towards the top of the one of the parallel cul de sacs it’s set on, and even then it’s low-key, with high hedges, and off-street parking on a brick-paved drive for up to three cars.

Step in

Turn the key in the front door, and you’re into a long hall with very well refinished solid timber floor which continues into the deep interlinked reception rooms. It’s white Canadian oak, and looks a bit like an Irish ash, pale and with a lovely variety of grain on close scrutiny.

The timber was in situ when No 44’s owners arrived in 2005, with a year old baby. Now that they are selling, there are two children, aged 13 and 11, and it has hosted communions and confirmations, with the floors skilfully refinished for one of the big family occasions, while the flow that’s now between the old house and the new extension allows for very large crowds to mix and mingle.

44 Rochestown Rise

Then on quieter days, doors close up to reduce the flow/open plan, making it easy to compartmentalise day-to-day family life.

Those conjoined rooms, with solid oak double doors, are bright, each has an attractive white stone fireplace, stacked with logs when not is use but full of flame-licking promises, similarly proportioned but individually detailed, while matching contemporary light fittings are centre set in ceilings unadorned by cornices or coving: it’s all very, very simple, and calming, a lovely foil for selected pieces of polished antique furniture and seating.

The front room has a bay window, while to the back there’s a large sliding grey door to the stone-floored patio, which has a similar big slider to the dining end of the modern single story kitchen/diner. On a dry and fine day lie we’ve just had in the middle of this week, it’s time to open up the house to healthy fresh air and sunshine, and the owners of No 44 have made sure there are several seating options to just that end.

Big sliding door for easy patio access

The owners instance last year’s June Bank Holiday Weekend when they opened the back sliders and lived outdoors for the long weekend, and it’s garden room perfect for colonising, and surprisingly private.

Garden is the classic 'room outside'

The exterior landscaping was done by a designer Ann Marie, who’d moved to Cork from South Africa, her husband lent strong hands and it feature a lower end sit-out sunken section, paved with limestone and with slatted bench seating. There’s also a higher up patio, a back screening ‘green’ wall of evergreen standard laurels, neatly squared off, and the side boundaries have been given a bit of extra height, and texture, by aesthetically attractive teak fencing, in horizontal bands.

Rise, and (water) fall at 44 Rochestown Rise

It’s not the biggest of gardens, but every inch has been used, and the scene setter is the water feature, with five gently trickling stainless steel spouts projecting from a back wall in brick, which fully conceals the oil tank for the central heating.

The five spouts feed into a long trough finished in limestone, recirculating water, and adding a background aural note to a visual feature.

On the house/garden’s other side, there’s a tidily executed, super-practical and simple ‘bolt-on’ that owners added, something many Irish home owners should emulate, but only a handful ever do. It’s the simple expedient of covering over the side passage, where they’ve created a bone-dry long space, with shelving on walls for bike and sports storage, and it means the children can come home from sports, or gadding about on the nearby green, disrobe and remove muddy boots. It works as well for abandoning golf clubs, or pets, and the rest of the time? Drying clothes, sorted.

The vendors of 44 say they’ve really loved living here, and did their upgrades in two sessions, post their 2005 purchase.

They’d started to look at a house for sale across the road, before this one followed swiftly and they preferred the room sizes and proportions and scope.

Glazed panels in kitchen extension, designed by architected Margaret Mulcahy of Mulcahy Ralphs

They added the single story kitchen/dining room/family section extension in 2009, to a design by architect Margaret Mulcahy of Mulcahy Ralphs who they found to be really in tune with them, asking then what they liked and didn’t like after a few years living here and which she then set about addressing the shortcomings, while enhancing ‘the bones.’ The kitchen, done by David Lane, is not just ergonomic, but conceals any amount of storage: case in point is the island with storage doors both side, handy for sweeping up school bags and family life detritus, at a moment’s notice, and there’s also a very well-equipped utility room, with side passage access.

They then added yet more space in 2015 when they put a fifth, first floor bedroom to the side, above a ground floor play room, which is now used as a home office and it’s one that is plumbed for future needs as a bedroom with its own bathroom if required.

Flow of light, and space

“It was to be our forever home, we wouldn’t have spend as much on it as we did otherwise,” they say but, as (good) luck would have it, they saw a house that just captured their hearts last year when that came for sale in a city suburbs, and they made the sudden decision to jump for it.

They say there are great neighbours “which we’d love to take with us,” and a hard-working residents’ committee who look after twice yearly tidy ups, while No 44 itself really proved its adaptability during the past year of pandemic-enforced lockdowns when the whole family was confined to, well, barracks is hardly the word for it, is it?

Children and their friends had the Rise’s open green to make best use of to kick a ball on, and it also hosted well-supported cake sales for the ‘home-baking’ blitz of the first lockdown.

No 44 has the option to have two home offices, on the right at ground and first floor levels after an extension, and there were still rooms for Zoom calls, club fitness sessions for a 13 year old getting into strength and conditioning exercises via an online coach, while the 11 year old advanced her Irish dancing skills in another room, with a bit of lino saving the ‘good’ oak floor from the impacts of a would-be Riverdancer.

Builder doing the work to a high standard of finish, in both tranches was PJ Lane. He not only delivered a quality job but also added his own suggestions in the process, such as showing how a Velux skylight high above the first floor’s landing would transform the space up there. He was completely right, and now there’s a second one to follow by bedroom five, where the extended landing also revealed a capacious hot-press/linen store, shelved from floor to ceiling.

White Canadian oak floor connects calming reception rooms

Things like that great press, or abundant storage, help appreciate just how much of a difference good design and, bright spaces, can make to day-to-day life….especially when a family’s living and working from home, not just around the clock, but around the calendar too now at this stage, a year down into the plague of a pesky global virus.

For its €575,000 asking price or thereabouts, No 44's just shy of 2,000 sq ft, and gets in three reception rooms, smashing kitchen/diner/family space, and five double bedrooms, one of them en suite.

Auctioneer Sheila O'Flyyn, who sold another property to No 44's departing vendors, says "their home has been designed and finished to appeal to contemporary family life, with innovative features, attention to detail and a simple elegance which all sit at the very heart of its design."

VERDICT: Once physical viewings can start at 44, it will be away on a hack, some new fortunate family’s ‘forever home.’