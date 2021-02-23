Property Focus: Blackrock property market is 'a microclimate of its own'

Detached houses on Blackrock Road are among the most expensive in the city, sought after by buyers who have in excess of a million Euros to spend.
Shamrock Place, a five-bed four-bathroom house on a site of circa a third of an acre is currently the only property available at this price level.
Guiding at €1.5 million it’s on the market with Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzGerald who says that in addition to its prestigious address, it has almost 3,000 sq ft of space and great privacy courtesy of high front walls.
At the city end of the Blackrock Road it’s a 1940s build, extended and upgraded over the years. Its large back garden has a magnificent Monterey cypress tree.
: A fine property with scope for 21st century improvement
A VERY popular option for families seeking to settle in the Blackrock area has been to purchase a 1960s-built house in Beaumont and give it a 21st-century upgrade.
Once lockdown ends, is set to attract a great deal of attention from this type of buyer. A mature three-bed semi with original tiled fireplaces and picture rails, a long detached garage/workshop, a good-sized garden, and around 1,200 sq ft of living space including a kitchen extension, Adare, No 26 Beaumont Crescent, offers buyers scope to extend and modernise. Seeking offers of €395,000, Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing says he has already been contacted by 40 buyers who are eager to view it. Selling points include the quite mature setting, just 350m from Blackrock Road and Ballintemple and within a 15-minute walk from the Atlantic Pond and Marina.
“This is a highly sought-after location with a wealth of amenities on your doorstep to include clubs, shops, schools, and amenity walks,’’ says Mr Olden.
: Likely to go quickly once viewing becomes possible.
VIEWERS of 33 Longshore Drive in Jacob’s Island will admire the spacious, modern, four-bed semi and love its proximity to Blackrock’s waterfront walkway and the Joe McHugh public park.
Appreciation of green spaces and amenities is at an all-time high and the Mahon estuary walkway is an extremely popular recreational area.
Auctioneer Tim Sullivan says the 1,400 sq ft property is very well maintained and very well situated as it is close to Mahon Point, the Lee Tunnel and the link road.
Seeking offers of €370,000, he says it’s an excellent family home, which even has a built-in trampoline in the back garden.
: A spacious modern trade up with easy access to the Blackrock walkway.
Affordable properties aren’t readily available in the Blackrock area, but a two-bed apartment at 87 The Haven in Jacobs Island with a guide of €230,000 could do nicely for a young couple starting out.
Trevor O’Sullivan of Coldwell Banker Estates recently sold a similar apartment at no 85 for €225,000 to a first-time buyer and expects similar interest for no 87.
“It’s a well-maintained, owner-occupied, ground-floor apartment in a secure gated complex,’’ he says, adding that it has a private patio garden at the rear and a parking space, as well as an option to buy a second one.
Pointing out that the property is close to Mahon Point and offers easy access to the Link Road and the Jack Lynch Tunnel, Mr O’Sullivan says it could suit employees of technology companies in the area.
: Highly affordable