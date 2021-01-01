Irish property values increased in 2020 despite Covid-19 challenges

Property values in the Irish second-hand home market remained robust in 2020, despite the "profound economic impact" brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the estate agent Sherry Fitzgerald there was a moderate increase throughout the year.

The average value of second-hand homes across Ireland increased by 0.6% in the last three months of 2020, totalling 1.2% growth across the whole year.

In Dublin, prices increased by 0.4% in the final three months, the strongest quarterly growth in two and a half years, while the 2020 average growth in the capital was 0.5%.

This marks the return to growth following a 0.8% decline in 2019.

Outside of Dublin, there was a 0.8% growth in the last quarter bringing the national average for the entire year to a rise of 2.1%.

The west of the country and the Midlands saw the strongest national growth, equalling 3.5% and 2.5% respectively.

No region in the country recorded a fall in values in 2020.

Marian Finnegan, managing director of Sherry Fitzgerald, said that the property values showed "remarkable levels of resilience and stability" throughout 2020.

"Despite the enormous global economic and social upheaval experienced in 2020, average property values noted a moderate increase in the year, she said.

"Indeed, since the outbreak of COVID-19 within Ireland in March, property values have increased by more than 1%."

Ms Finnegan said the stability comes from "robust" buyer demand and decreasing supply levels.

There has been a reduction of approximately 15,000 second-hand properties in 2020.

Meanwhile, in transaction activity, the final three months of 2020 saw an uptick in sales, but levels remain subdued following the greater re-opening of the economy.

The final quarter, despite the six-week Level 5 restrictions, sales recovered strongly and, according to the estate agent, appears to be on course to return to normal levels.

There were approximately 29,100 recorded house sales on the Property Price Register (PPR) over the first nine months of the year, representing a 25% decrease on the same period in 2019.

In Dublin, approximately 8,600 sales transacted, signifying a 31% drop in volumes year-on-year.

Cork, Galway, and Limerick also noted decreases of between 22% and 23%.

Ms Finnegan added: “For many, the year-end will bring great relief rather than triumph and we can now look forward to 2021 with some degree of comfort but not complacency.

"There is no silver bullet to solve the housing crisis in Ireland, but we are beginning to see some progress."