Residential housing market outperforms commercial

FUTURE development in Cork city and its enlarged metropolitan area is very positive. There are ambitious plans for the City Docks (north and south), where the City Council and the Land Development Agency recently announced the establishment of the Cork Docklands Delivery Office to facilitate the mixed-use development programme.

In addition, there are longer-term proposals for Tivoli Docks when the Port of Cork moves to Ringaskiddy. Following a high court review the M28 Cork/Ringaskiddy motorway is now likely to proceed, which will further enhance the development of Ringaskiddy into a key trading port with Europe.

In addition, various schemes were granted planning permission recently. In terms of hotels, a 34-storey/240-room building is planned at Custom House Quay; and further schemes are planned for Morrison’s Quay, Camden Quay and MacCurtain Street, with a boutique hotel planned on South Mall.

A hotel is under advanced construction at the corner of McCurtain Street and York Street, and the nearby Dean Hotel has just opened. Further purpose-built student accommodation is also planned, including UCC’s Crow’s Nest site and Round Hill Capital’s Bandon Road site, both of which are under construction.

In tandem with this, significant infrastructural improvements are earmarked for the city. In addition to the M28 mentioned here, upgrade works at Dunkettle have commenced.

There are longer-term proposals for a new Luas light rail system from Ballincollig to Mahon, which will link the west and east of the city. Additional improvements are also envisaged for suburban rail services and these will open up new lands for development.

The review process for the Cork City and County Development Plans has commenced. For the city area, the new plan will encompass a much larger area following the extension of the boundary in 2019.

RETAIL

The retail sector had a very tough year. The closure of non-essential stores in both Q2 and Q4, along with more online shopping activity, had an impact on retailers' business in physical stores.

Some brands closed permanently, while others moved fully online. For many of these, there were already difficulties present in their trading model and the pandemic just accelerated the inevitable. The number of unoccupied stores on Patrick Street grew substantially over the year and may increase further in the coming months. The loss of Debenhams was a particularly strong blow to the street: Lisney’s Shutter Count survey found a vacancy rate of 18.3% at the end of the year, a 7.2 percentage point increase in 12 months.

In spite of all the negative news, CSO data show that overall retail sales have performed well and ended the year ahead of pre-Covid levels. However, this is very sector-specific with home, DIY and furnishings performing exceptionally well (as people spend more time in their homes) while clothes, department stores and bars have fallen substantially.

Consumer sentiment towards the end of the year was much more positive, which is encouraging for 2021, but it remains cautious and sentiment readings are still not back to February/March levels.

This year, established retailer demand will be limited as there are not that many new brands entering the market. In a bid to generate a level of income, landlords are likely to consider pop-up stores, which will generally comprise local retailers. This is positive for the consumer, market activity and footfall.

RESIDENTIAL

Both the second-hand and new homes market remained active last year, despite the pandemic. All physical property viewings stopped during the first lockdown and vendors relied on virtual tours to show their property. Once restrictions lifted, the market quickly became active over the summer months. This level of demand remained in the latter part of the year and fortunately physical viewings continued during Level 5 in October/November.

We estimate that about 4,500 properties sold in Co Cork in 2020, about a quarter less than the previous year and reflective of the months lost.

Most demand was focused on properties priced between €250,000 and €400,000, which is in line with the 3.5-times salary set down by the macro-prudential policy. First-time buyers were very active in the new homes market, purchasing almost 60% of all new homes (they were at 50% in 2019).

This trend will continue in 2021 as the enhanced help-to-buy scheme will be in place until the end of the year. Supply remains an issue and has assisted in keeping prices steady in recent months.

As the vaccine hopefully begins to be rolled out in the first half of the year, supply should improve as vendors worried about having potential buyers through their homes during a pandemic make the decision to proceed. This will bring much-needed opportunities for the trader up/down market.

INVESTMENT

The Cork investment market was quiet in 2020, despite almost €2.7bn transacted nationally.

There was very little investment product brought to the market in Cork, with the market turnover estimated at just €22m for the year. However, it should be noted that investors were firmly focused on PRS in 2020 (given its countercyclical attributes), particularly forward purchases of schemes under construction. In Dublin, 39% of the market comprised PRS sales.

However, given the fact PRS development generally remains unviable in Cork (despite schemes having planning), this significant sector was absent from the Cork investment market.

Additionally, supply of all other types of assets was limited, albeit international and domestic demand remained for good assets. Prime yields, with the exception of retail, held firm.

However, more secondary assets did see prices softening and the gap between them and well-located buildings let to AAA covenant tenants widened. Some smaller opportunities are due to come to the market in early 2021, which will be of interest to local investors.

Aoife Brennan is a director and head of research at Lisney.