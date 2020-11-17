Property Focus: Blarney and Tower draws more than just tourists

Modern four-bed detached estate houses like 26 The Avenue Gleann Na Ri in Tower seem to be quite scarce to the market in the Tower/ Blarney area.
Built around 20 years ago, the 1,500 sq ft property is being sold by Harkin & Associates who are seeking offers of €340,000. Auctioneer Robert Harkin says this represents a rare opportunity for a trade-up buyer.
Attractive for family living the house overlooks a large green area at the front and has woodland views. Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner, a family room, a utility room and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and four bedrooms, one en suite The property is one kilometre from Tower village.
A spacious modern home in an attractive setting.
Spacious high spec four-bed detached houses in Lia Fail in Tower have what it takes to attract buyers from Cork city.
That’s according to Pat Falvey of Carlton Banker Estates who since launching the first phase in recent months has already sold three properties in the 12 –house development.
Lia Fail has a range of different house styles. “ These are high spec A2 rated homes with spacious plots of varying sizes,’’ says Mr Falvey adding that three properties in the first phase are still available including a 1,995 sq ft for €530,000. The others are 2,195 sq ft houses with different site sizes – one priced at €495,000 and the other at €545,000.
ultra-modern and extra spacious with a high A2 energy rating
This three-bed semi at 5 Whitethorn Drive, Station Road seems to be the only three-bed semi to come on the market in the Blarney area in recent months.
Carodon is a 1970s built property in a cul de sac, around one kilometre from the centre of the village. Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald says its well kept but in need of modernization. “All the fundamentals of a great family home are present,’’ she says, noting the shops, schools and amenities in Blarney are close. Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom. An attached garage at the side offers scope for conversion. It has secured a bid of €245,000.
One of only a tiny number of properties priced at less than €300,000 in Blarney