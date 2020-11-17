Property Focus: Blarney and Tower draws more than just tourists

Tourist go to Blarney to kiss the famous stone in hopes of getting the gift of the gab, while its residents are drawn there by convenience to the city and the attractiveness of its sylvan location.

Unique because of its medieval castle and well-preserved village square, Blarney, located just eight kilometres northwest of Cork city, has in recent years become a popular satellite village, attracting buyers working on the western side of the city and in Ballincollig. Robert Harkin of Harkin & Associates says he has noticed an increased number of city buyers in the last few years. “In the past buyers were the sons and daughters of people living here — now you have people coming from all parts of the city.’’ But due to the lack of new housing development in the area and a shortage of second-hand properties, he says the increase isn’t as large as it might be.

When the census was carried out in 2016 Blarney had a population of 2,500 while its neighbouring village Tower, which had seen a lot of new development during the boom, had a population of over 3,400.

A search on the web shows 22 houses as being currently available in Blarney and Tower, just fourteen of which are listed as coming on the market this year. The auctioneers that the Examiner spoke said that properties which do come on the market tend to sell quite quickly.

Several of the new developments advertised on the Internet are already close to being sold out. Only one two-bed semi-detached bungalow priced at €300,000 remains at the 74 house Cluain Ard development in Blarney launched by O’Leary and O’Sullivan in 2019. Just four houses are left at a 54 house mixed development at Barter’s Wood in Tower which Coldwell Banker launched at the start of the year. These four houses are all four-bed semis priced between €355,000 to €357,500.

Another development of 27 detached houses at Glenn Rua, Courtbrack, Blarney, launched by O’Leary & O’Sullivan in 2018 has recently sold out.

For trade-up buyers looking for large four-bed properties, there are opportunities to buy at Lia Fail, a small development of 12 houses in Tower also being sold by Coldwell Banker. Launched in September, this offers substantial detached properties priced from €495,000-€545,000.

Although there is now very little available in the area to suit a first-time buyer, Harkin & Associates are planning for the release in the coming weeks of a 100-house development at Gleann Fia in Tower. Mr Harkin doesn’t have the prices yet but says it will include both three-bed semis and four-bed detached houses at prices which will be attractive to first-time buyers.

Mr Harkin says second-hand properties are in short supply in the area and consequently tend to sell in four to six weeks if they are priced correctly. “ Older three-bed semis typically sell for €250,000 while newer ones sell in the early €300,000’s, ” he reveals.

For the future, a number of developments are at the planning stages in the area but the recent availability of a 105-acre landbank at Stoneview in Blarney could result in a significant increase in new housing down the road.

Once part of a boom time master plan for major development involving several thousand houses, the landbank is priced at €4.6 million by Coldwell Banker who describe it as a landmark development opportunity.

Tower €340,000

Modern four-bed detached estate houses like 26 The Avenue Gleann Na Ri in Tower seem to be quite scarce to the market in the Tower/ Blarney area.

Built around 20 years ago, the 1,500 sq ft property is being sold by Harkin & Associates who are seeking offers of €340,000. Auctioneer Robert Harkin says this represents a rare opportunity for a trade-up buyer.

Attractive for family living the house overlooks a large green area at the front and has woodland views. Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner, a family room, a utility room and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and four bedrooms, one en suite The property is one kilometre from Tower village.

VERDICT: A spacious modern home in an attractive setting.

Tower €495,000

Spacious high spec four-bed detached houses in Lia Fail in Tower have what it takes to attract buyers from Cork city.

That’s according to Pat Falvey of Carlton Banker Estates who since launching the first phase in recent months has already sold three properties in the 12 –house development.

Lia Fail has a range of different house styles. “ These are high spec A2 rated homes with spacious plots of varying sizes,’’ says Mr Falvey adding that three properties in the first phase are still available including a 1,995 sq ft for €530,000. The others are 2,195 sq ft houses with different site sizes – one priced at €495,000 and the other at €545,000.

VERDICT: ultra-modern and extra spacious with a high A2 energy rating

Blarney €270,000

This three-bed semi at 5 Whitethorn Drive, Station Road seems to be the only three-bed semi to come on the market in the Blarney area in recent months.

Carodon is a 1970s built property in a cul de sac, around one kilometre from the centre of the village. Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald says its well kept but in need of modernization. “All the fundamentals of a great family home are present,’’ she says, noting the shops, schools and amenities in Blarney are close. Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, a utility room as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom. An attached garage at the side offers scope for conversion. It has secured a bid of €245,000.

VERDICT: One of only a tiny number of properties priced at less than €300,000 in Blarney

Blarney €350,000

The half-acre site on offer with this three-bed detached bungalow at Tweedmount near Blarney in Cork could tempt a buyer who has developed a newfound interest in gardening.

Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald says that, since the first lockdown, gardens have become much more important to house purchasers. She says this bungalow and its large site could appeal to a range of different buyers. Built in 2000, it’s a well-kept property with over 1,400 sq ft of living space. Accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, a dining room, a sunroom, and a utility room as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite. It’s located almost 3km from Blarney and around 5.5km from Blackpool.

VERDICT: Offers country living with a large garden within easy reach of the city.