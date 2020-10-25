Carrigtwohill family home will be a quick sale

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €365,000 Size 135 sq m (1453 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

With two offers over the asking price for No 7 Bramble Close, selling agent James Colbert doesn’t see it hanging about for much longer.

“These houses always attract a lot of interest locally. People living within Castlelake tend to trade up within the area,” he says.

And sure enough the two current offers are from families local to the estate, looking to trade up.

The Property Price Register shows the two most recent sales at Bramble Close (Nos 1 & 2) both fetched €385,000 in 2020.

No 7, in a cul-de-sac, is a terrific buy, Mr Colbert says, adding that not only is the house in tip-top condition, but also the garden, which has a terrific wraparound Indian sandstone patio at a level below the main garden and separated from the lawn by a lovely sandstone wall. When the weather is good, this spot makes the ideal outdoor dining area, reached via double doors from the indoor dining room, and with a sheltered south-westerly aspect.

“The garden at No 7 is one of the largest in Castlelake and very private because they raised the perimeter wall, “ Mr Colbert says.

Inside feels bright and spacious, with a nice flow between the kitchen, dining and living rooms. There’s a second living room to the front of the property with an open fire and views over a nearby green.

With four bedrooms (master is ensuite) and two living rooms, there’s scope for creating a playroom or home office. In fact one bedroom is currently functioning as a home office.

VERDICT: The clock is understandably ticking on this one.