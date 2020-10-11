A piece of Berehaven in Rochestown for €650,000





Rochestown, Cork €650,000 Size 213 sq m (2,434 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

CALLED after West Cork’s Berehaven is this detached, red-brick-faced suburban Cork home, in Rochestown Rise outside Douglas village, freshly up for sale and with a €650,000 price guide quoted.

Likely to date to around 1900s, and one of the last houses built in Rochestown Rise, on one of the last sites up at the very top (abutting Lissadell) it was effectively a one-off in contrast to the earlier builds, and got a makeover and extension in 2007, says estate agent Michael O’Donovan of Savills.

It was added to at the back, the garage was convert end the attic was also converted, done to building reg standards too, and now used as a study/office/playroom, with four other first floor bedrooms.

As a result, there’s over 2,400 sq ft within, it gets a decent C2 BER, has zoned oil-fired central heating and feels fresh, modern and ready to move into. It’s set within a walk along the Rochestown Road to Douglas village, and has access to the south ring road network near the entrance to Rochestown Rise, and St Patrick’s Church.

Space within includes a hall, family room with arch link to a kitchen, and playroom/office to the side. There’s also a deep living/dining room, with rooflights set at the dining end in vaulted ceilings, plus a utility and guest WC. Two of the rooms have stoves.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two of them en-suite, and the attic’s higher again with its multi-purpose office, den and storage.

Berehaven comes with front and back gardens, and off-street parking on a cobble lock drive.

The Price Register shows 17 Rochestown Rise sales in the past decades, one appearing several times, and price typically are over and under the €400k mark, with the highest being set at €630,750, quite indicative of the range of ages, sizes and conditions in the enclave.

VERDICT: Lots of good accommodation, and several home office/study options to hand too, to the side in the garage conversion or up at attic level.