Starter Homes: Four properties on sale for less than €300,000

Bishopstown, Cork €295,000

The full-height window at the front of 15 Bridgefield Grove at Curraheen in Bishopstown gives a stylish modern appearance to the three-bed mid terraced house.

The 2006 built property is new to the market with Sherry FitzGerald who say it’s a beautifully maintained owner-occupied home. “It’s located in a quiet cul de sac setting within easy reach of CUH and Wilton and Bishoptown Court shopping centres,’’ says auctioneer Johnny O’Flynn quoting a guide of €295,000.

Offering over 1,000 sq ft of living space, the property has a modern living room to the front with a bay window and a fireplace. Glass panelled double doors open from the living room into a spacious kitchen with cream units.

Other accommodation at this level includes a guest WC and a small utility room. The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms, including an especially bright one at the front which has a double-height partially frosted window as well as en suite and a wall of built-in wardrobes at one side.

To the rear the house has an enclosed lawned garden with a patio and a shed and, at the front, it has allocated parking.

Located within two kilometres from CIT, Bridgefield Grove is around three from CUH and Wilton Shopping Centre.

Starting viewings at the property this week, Mr O’Flynn was expecting to see a lot of first-time buyers as well as a few investors.

VERDICT: An attractively designed modern property in a popular location — it shouldn’t lack viewers.

Skibbereen, Co Cork €285,000

Even though its Tooreennasillane address might be long and a little difficult to pronounce, Rosebud Cottage near Skibbereen is the type of rustic West Cork property that many people dream about escaping to.

Rosebud Cottage, Tooreenasillane, Skibbereen

Auctioneer Pat Maguire says the charm of this traditional farmhouse has been significantly enhanced by the current owners who have, since they bought it six years ago, artistically decorated the interior and transformed the one-acre site into an attractive wild garden.

“The farmhouse has a bright contemporary finish and is in excellent condition and the gardens have a series of three interconnected man-made ponds as well as raised beds, a wildflower garden and an orchard.’’

Other changes included the conversion of a milking parlour into a detached one bed guest studio and the construction of a timber outbuilding as an artist’s studio.

Inside the old farmhouse, there’s an open plan living room cum kitchen with painted beamed ceilings. In the living area the owners put in a stove and alcoves for log storage and in the kitchen they have fitted grey units with solid ash worktops. At the front the property they have added a south west facing sunroom which is used for dining.

The upstairs, brightened up with cream painted floorboards and white walls, has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The former milking parlour is quite modern looking on the inside and has a living room/ bedroom, a galley kitchen and a bathroom. In place of one of its doors, it now has a full-height feature window with panoramic countryside views.

Located around three kilometres from Skibbereen, Rosebud Cottage is on the market with a guide of €285,000.

VERDICT: A rural escape with old-world charm and some nice modern touches.

Ballinlough, Cork €245,000

YOU could probably walk into Cork city centre from 14 South View on the Ballinlough road in around 15 minutes: this two-bed mid-terraced cottage is new to market with Jeremy Murphy auctioneers who list the location as its key selling point.

14 South View, Ballinlough Road, Cork

Seeking offers of €245,000, auctioneer John Corbett describes it as cosy and well maintained, although the single glazed windows will need replacing. With close to 700sq ft of accommodation, the property has a timber floored living room, a dining room with a fireplace, a kitchen with fitted units, and a bathroom as well as two bedrooms upstairs. At the back it has a low maintenance gravel garden.

VERDICT: Cuter than an apartment

Bishopstown, Cork €220,000

Sunnyside on Curraheen Road requires major renovation but its €220,000 asking price is affordable and its Bishopstown location is popular.

Sunnyside, Curraheen Road, Bishopstown

Agents Timothy Sullivan & Associates point out the garden in the 1930s-built detached bungalow provides space for expansion. Offering 700sq ft of accommodation, the single storey property has a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms in addition to gardens front and rear.

VERDICT: Requires major work but it’s detached in a good location.