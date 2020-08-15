Get tog value at Dunmore East's €750k Cove House

A CENTURY or so ago, when the world was still preoccupied with preserving female modesty, bathing boxes were very much in vogue.

An old black and white photograph in Waterford County Museum shows bathing boxes on the beach in Dunmore East, at Ladies Cove.

Although they had become stationary changing rooms by the time the photo was taken in 1907, there was a time when the boxes were pulled on wheels — either by horses or people — into the water, from where the woman descended by step ladder into the sea.

Separate bathing spots were also set aside for the sexes and it’s a safe bet that female bathers only frequented Ladies Cove in Dunmore East, back in those heady days.

Cove House has a prime coastal perch

In the ownership of the O’Farrell family, Kilkenny natives, since 1977, Micheál O’Farrell didn’t knock quite the same mileage out of it as his seven siblings.

“I had just got married when my parents bought it in the ‘70s, so I didn’t get to spend as much time there as my brothers and sisters. I already had a place of my own, but I did get to spend the first week of my honeymoon there,” he says.

His parents initially bought the house as a holiday home but his father had a grá for boats and owned a couple himself, “so after a few years of driving up and down, Dad said “feck this” and moved lock, stock and barrel to Cove House in 1982”, Mr O’Farrell says.

Sea views from Cove House

“It was a great place to go with kids in the summertime. It’s so close to Ladies Cove that the beach almost felt like it was part of the front garden, it’s just a little bit down the laneway.

“Those are my best memories of Cove House, putting on the togs and then straight down to the beach for the day,” he says.

It sort of felt like their own private beach because holidaymakers tended to head for the main Strand in the nearby picture-postcard village of Dunmore East.

Ladies Cove at Cove House Dunmore East

“It’s great for swimming, very safe, and great for boating. We kept a dinghy nearby and we’d use it to go out to Dad’s yacht. There’s always a couple of boats moored out in the bay and there’s kayaking and paddleboarding. It’s a popular spot,” Mr O’Farrell says.

It’s been a difficult decision to sell up, but both parents have now passed and the children are settled elsewhere.

Selling agent John Fogarty of Re/Max Property Specialists says the primary interest in Cove House has been as a luxury holiday home “as properties of this level are like hens’ teeth in Dunmore East”.

In saying that, they have also had interest in the property as a principal residence, he says.

Whoever buys will acquire a quality property on an elevated site with uninterrupted and stunning views out over the coastline to Hook Head, and beautiful gardens to take further capitalise on those views.

“It’s in the upper village in a prime location with views from every window. And you’re out the door and down a few steps to the beach in no time,” Mr Fogarty says.

The 265 sq m house is in the heart of the pretty little fishing village that is Dunmore East and as well as being within a pebble throw of Ladies Cove, it’s also close to two other beautiful beaches, a public park, a sailing club and adventure centre.

Eateries and watering holes are in good supply locally — Covid permitting — including the gorgeously nautical Strand Inn right by the main beach and Azzurro Italian restaurant across the road from Cove House.

Cove House Dunmore East

It also has the kind of space that could take visitors at weekends, for anyone generous enough to share the joys of a holiday home.

It has a decent-sized kitchen too, albeit it probably needs a bit of modernizing.

There’s also a utility room and a garage.

Mr O’Farrell says he and his siblings - particularly a brother in Bahrain who will have no place to call home when he returns on visits - are sad to be selling and that it’s been a difficult decision.

“I hope whoever buys it has children and grandchildren so that they can enjoy it as much as we did,” he says.

VERDICT: Proven charm as both holiday home and principal residence. You’ll never tire of those views.

Dunmore East, Co Waterford

€750,000

Size: 265 sq m/2852 sq ft

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2

BER: E1