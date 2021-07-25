With solitude and dramatic views, Saleens is truly a site to behold

From amidst thorns and gorse, a woman hellbent on finding her ideal site to build a family home, poked out such a beauty, that even if she’d never progressed beyond a tent, she could have happily lived off the view.

In the end, she got the view, the site and the house, on Church Road, Carrigaline, not far from where she and her husband were living in wooded Currabinny.

That woman lived out the rest of her life in the house with the mesmerising view, but now that she has passed, the whole kit and caboodle is someone else’s for the taking.

Her two sons live overseas and after much agonising about keeping it on as a holiday home, a case strongly argued for by the woman’s grandchildren, they have reluctantly decided to put “Saleens” on the market for €400,000.

“My parents built it and I moved in when I was 18,” one of her sons tells the Irish Examiner.

“My mother stumbled upon it. My parents lived in Currabinny and they used to pass by that part of the estuary all of the time. She would say to my father “There must be a site there”, and they looked and looked and found this site covered solid in gorze and thorns.”

They bought the land from a local farmer and the father cleared it himself.

They built a house of timber construction, but with some lovely stonework by a local stonemason, including the striking chimney breast in the elegant living room.

The timber build was by Barney Heron, who is no longer in business, but the son says there are other examples of Heron’s work in Crosshaven and Currabinny.

The sons remember crochet on the lawn and sailing in dinghies on the estuary. The grandchildren also harbour memories of wonderful summer holidays and playing in that magnificent garden.

The father was a great man for gardening and spent much time outdoors with his dog. He used some of the rock on the land to create a rock garden, while his son says there’s a lovely natural rocky outcrop at the side of the garden.

His father worked for tea merchants and grocers, Newsom and Sons, but subsequently set up his own business as a sugar merchant, Withrington and Co.

During his time with Newsom and Sons, his wife got to know his employers, and they subsequently passed on to her a couple of sculptures by Joseph Higgins, a Cork artist, some of whose work is in the Crawford Art Gallery collection.

Higgins, who died of TB aged just 39 in 1925, had a daughter who subsequently married that other Cork sculptor, Séamus Murphy.

Murphy had his father-in-law’s works cast in bronze because Higgins could never afford to.

The Higgins’ sculptures, naturally enough, are not included in the Saleens sale, but you will get c2,500 sq ft of house, a double garage, and the best part of an acre and possibly the best panoramic of the estuary to be had in the county.

For a woman who grew up on Patrick St, it was heaven her son says. She adored “the solitude and the quietness” and of course the dramatic view.

After her husband passed in ‘82, she remained on there “and kept it well”, her son says.

Selling agent Tom Woodward of Joseph Woodward & Sons, says Saleens is “really catching people’s imagination”.

He’s had two separate parties coming down from Dublin and one party over from the UK and the reaction is “very favourable”.

He expects a family will buy, but such is its appeal “it could be anyone”.

While it needs a bit of modernising, especially the kitchen he says, it has been ”well maintained, has a lovely character and all sorts of lovely spots to get away from it all”.

He also says you could “double the size without taking away from the garden”, which slopes gently down to the estuary.

Saleens is a couple of minutes from Carrigaline, with a wealth of retail and amenities.

It’s also close to Currabinny Woods and the coastal village of Crosshaven.

VERDICT: Truly a Site to Behold.

Carrigaline, Co Cork

€400,000

Size: 232 sq m/2500 sq ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

BER: Pending