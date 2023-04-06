Plans for 203 homes on Nemo Rangers grounds

The development, accessed via the Douglas Road, includes plans for a range of 49 houses, as well as 153 one, two and three bed apartments in blocks of five and six storeys.
The old Nemo GAA grounds, off the Douglas Road. Picture: Denis Scannell

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 10:29
Ellen O'Regan

Plans for more than 200 homes on the former Nemo Rangers GAA grounds on South Douglas Road in Cork have been unveiled.

Dildar Ltd has submitted plans to Cork City Council seeking permission for a residential development of 203 units, on the former GAA grounds and former FCA premises on Douglas Road.

The development, accessed via the Douglas Road, includes plans for a range of 49 houses, as well as 153 one, two and three bed apartments in blocks of five and six storeys.

There is also a proposal to build a three-storey mixed-use building of 437 sq m – for a creche, a commercial unit, and offices.

The developer also intends to build a gym for use by the residents, as well as some 302 car parking spaces.

Dildar Ltd was given the green light for a similar development of 204 residential units on the site in May 2018. 

Initially granted conditional planning permission by Cork City Council in 2017, the decision was appealed by a number of local residents who expressed concerns about the height and density of the development and potential impacts on traffic congestion in the area. The following year An Bord Pleanála upheld the city council's decision to grant planning. 

The site has been vacant since Nemo Rangers relocated to its state-of-the-art complex in Trabeg in Douglas, which was completed in 2007.

A decision on the new planning application is due by the end of May.

