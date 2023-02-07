Planning granted for seven-storey extension of Crawford Art Gallery

The Crawford Art Gallery is in line for a massive seven-storey extension in Cork city.

Planning permission was granted by Cork City Council for the development of the almost 300-year-old structure located at Emmet Place in the city centre.

The development allows for a new loft-style gallery space at the top of the new building, taking advantage of city-wide views.

The OPW-owned building was developed in the 1720s. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

The full plans allow for the development of new public exhibition areas, a new cafe and coffee shop, collection storage spaces, learning and exploration studios, and upgraded staff and back-of-house facilities.

There will be new entrances to the building onto Half Moon Street, and the removal of partitions to form a new entrance lobby.

A series of restoration and upgrade works will also take place, changing walls and glazing, moving a 16th century fireplace, and improving all electrical services.

Originally Cork’s Custom House in the early 18th century, it was added to in the 1880s and in 2000. It’s currently visited by 265,000 persons each year, and will close for two years when construction begins with activities outsourced locally and many of the gallery’s collections going on tour and loan.