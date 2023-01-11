Plans lodged for new bridge across the River Lee

A separate planning application for the construction of a new purpose-built research facility has also been lodged by UCC and the Tyndall National Institute
Plans lodged for new bridge across the River Lee

A computer-generated image of the planned new bridge crossing the River Lee's north channel that will link the existing Tyndall campus to the planned new expanded Tyndall campus off the North Mall.

Wed, 11 Jan, 2023 - 07:00
Kevin O’Neill

UCC and the Tyndall National Institute have lodged an application for planning permission for the phased development of a new bridge and boardwalk.

The project is designed to provide a shared pedestrian and cycle link between the existing Tyndall Campus at Lee Maltings on the south bank of the River Lee and the Distillery Fields on the north side of the River Lee.

The proposals have been submitted to Cork City Council. It includes the development of a new structure, which will tie into the existing banks of the Lee walkway, and the boardwalks that are due to be constructed as part of the new Tyndall North building.

A separate planning application for the construction of a new purpose-built research facility was lodged by UCC and the Tyndall National Institute, with plans including a seven-storey building comprising of research laboratories with support accommodation of seminar rooms, offices, exhibition space and a café.

Following an appeal, the final decision on the planning is yet to be made by An Bord Pleanala.

The project will see the development of a tri-span bridge on two piers, connecting Lee Maltings to Distillery Fields, and a cantilevered boardwalk.

All of the structures involved are protected. A decision on the new proposal is due by the end of February.

More in this section

TII appeals permission for 10-storey hotel in Cork city suburb TII appeals permission for 10-storey hotel in Cork city suburb
Planning permission sought for new Cork city centre wine bar  Planning permission sought for new Cork city centre wine bar 
West Cork hotel claims planning refusal for seven-bedroom extension 'completely illogical' West Cork hotel claims planning refusal for seven-bedroom extension 'completely illogical'
Glamping camping teepee tent and chairs at the campsite

Luxury glamping planned for former North Cork quarry

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s