Plans lodged for new bridge across the River Lee

UCC and the Tyndall National Institute have lodged an application for planning permission for the phased development of a new bridge and boardwalk.
The project is designed to provide a shared pedestrian and cycle link between the existing Tyndall Campus at Lee Maltings on the south bank of the River Lee and the Distillery Fields on the north side of the River Lee.
The proposals have been submitted to Cork City Council. It includes the development of a new structure, which will tie into the existing banks of the Lee walkway, and the boardwalks that are due to be constructed as part of the new Tyndall North building.
A separate planning application for the construction of a new purpose-built research facility was lodged by UCC and the Tyndall National Institute, with plans including a seven-storey building comprising of research laboratories with support accommodation of seminar rooms, offices, exhibition space and a café.
Following an appeal, the final decision on the planning is yet to be made by An Bord Pleanala.
The project will see the development of a tri-span bridge on two piers, connecting Lee Maltings to Distillery Fields, and a cantilevered boardwalk.
All of the structures involved are protected. A decision on the new proposal is due by the end of February.