Luxury glamping planned for former North Cork quarry

New plans have been unveiled seeking to redevelop land previously used as a quarry for holiday and tourism use.
Lee Valley Glamping Ltd has applied to Cork County Council for permission to revamp land in Coachford.
It is proposing to remove the existing remaining quarry material and equipment to allow the development of 34 two-bed log cabins, 31 serviced motorhome bays, and five serviced glamping pods with a fenced enclosure.
There are also plans to include a single-storey reception building and shop, as well as an indoor play area, cafe and clubhouse with bar/kitchen facilities, and communal shower and toilet facilities.
A series of landscaping works are also proposed, including the development of a water pond, and a riverside walkway.