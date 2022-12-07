Luxury glamping planned for former North Cork quarry

Lee Valley Glamping Ltd has applied for permission to revamp land in Coachford
Luxury glamping planned for former North Cork quarry

A series of landscaping works are also proposed, including the development of a water pond, and a riverside walkway. Picture: iStock

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 10:00
Kevin O’Neill

New plans have been unveiled seeking to redevelop land previously used as a quarry for holiday and tourism use.

Lee Valley Glamping Ltd has applied to Cork County Council for permission to revamp land in Coachford.

It is proposing to remove the existing remaining quarry material and equipment to allow the development of 34 two-bed log cabins, 31 serviced motorhome bays, and five serviced glamping pods with a fenced enclosure.

There are also plans to include a single-storey reception building and shop, as well as an indoor play area, cafe and clubhouse with bar/kitchen facilities, and communal shower and toilet facilities.

A series of landscaping works are also proposed, including the development of a water pond, and a riverside walkway.

More in this section

Planning permission sought for new Cork city centre wine bar  Planning permission sought for new Cork city centre wine bar 
West Cork hotel claims planning refusal for seven-bedroom extension 'completely illogical' West Cork hotel claims planning refusal for seven-bedroom extension 'completely illogical'
Planning granted for almost 400 new homes close to Limerick City Planning granted for almost 400 new homes close to Limerick City
<p>Jacob's Island in 2007. The council received 10 letters from neighbouring properties, where homeowners expressed concerns about inadequate infrastructure in the area, the impact of traffic and congestion arising from the development as well as ecological and environmental concerns. File picture Denis Scannell</p>

TII appeals permission for 10-storey hotel in Cork city suburb

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.21 s