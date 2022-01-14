Find hip homeware and order the perfect pizza for Veganuary 

COOL AND CALM

Penneys' latest collection of home accessories, above, is all about creating a calm sanctuary in your home. It'll take more than a nice vase to do that in our gaff, but still, there are some very pretty pieces here. I like the two-tone arch ornament, it's €7, find out more in stores nationwide and www.primark.com/en-ie.

CURSE OF THE CELTS

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, we're delighted to feature a fabulous product from Irish company Citrine Healthcare. It's part of their new derma range, Rosatrine, for people with skin prone to redness.

Hands up anyone else who suffers from “the curse of the Celts”? This is the Rosatrine Intensive Cream, it's 30ml for €17.95.

A powerful anti-oxidant, dermatologically tested on sensitive skin and ingredients include azelaic acid, natural tea tree oil, panthenol, and green pigment with SPF 30. It's available in Irish pharmacies nationwide now. For more information visit www.citrinehealthcare.com.

ART COLLECTIVE

Kildare Village is hosting a vibrant showcase of street art from the all-female creative group, the Minaw Collective. Taking its name from the Irish word ‘mná’, the collective is a diverse group of artists from all over the world, each currently based in Ireland.

The artists’ canvas will evolve naturally over time, with new pieces of art being added every few weeks by different members of the collective. The exhibition space is located beside 7 For All Mankind and is open from 10 am to 6 pm each day. See www.tbvsc.com/kildare-village/en.

PIZZA TIME

Anyone trying Veganuary? Domino's Pizza has announced the launch of their newest Vegan-Friendly pizza, the Vegan PepperoNAY. See what they did there? This vegan twist on a classic pizza is perfect for vegans, those looking for more choice and anyone out there considering a flexitarian lifestyle.

Domino’s Group Ordering function on the app means that everyone can feed their individual requests into one order, there's gluten-free too. The Vegan PepperoNAY is available in stores across Ireland. See www.dominos.ie

MONOCHROME MOMENT

Go wild this month and get your hoofs on the TK Maxx and Homesense limited edition charity range inspired by National Geographic.

We love this Zebra tote bag, €7.99. Most items in the range are made from recycled, sustainable and organic materials, with at least €1,50 from each product going to Enable Ireland. See www.tkmaxx.ie.

ART EXHIBITION

We’re very excited to see that Thady’s Tra’s photography exhibition opens today at 5 pm at the Clonakilty Community Arts Centre, Asna Square, running until the end of the month. Thady is a talented photographer who shoots black and white film and develops and prints them in his darkroom in the arts centre. He tells us his photos are of everyday people and places seen in his own way.

This is his mother Fionnula and brother, Jack Trá, after a winter swim in Barry’s Cove. The exhibition is entitled ‘What I See’, find out more at thadytra@gmail.com and on Instagram @thadytraphoto.

WHEELIE COOL

Roll up and check out this bronze skater vase. Tres trendy, it's from Red Candy and it's €28.80, check out other colours at www.redcandy.co.uk/.

LENTIL CHIPS

On the Kitchen Shelf this week, it's Mr Tayto, and his latest offering, Tayto Lentil Chips. With 40% less fat than standard potato crisps, these are a source of fibre, they're light and crispy and are packed full of flavour. Find them in stores now, they're available in two flavours, cheese and onion and sour cream and onion. They come in a 110g share bag and multipacks for €2.89, www.taytocrisps.ie.