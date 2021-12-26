Seven secrets of how to bag a bargain in the seasonal sales 

With our credit still bruised from Christmas retail warfare, many of us are putting on our financial armour to face the sales blasting off on December 26.

Knowing that your basic consumer rights are identical for sales goods as for goods bought the rest of the year, here are seven steadying secrets to emerge victorious with quality you can afford at the very best price.

PURCHASE REMORSE

The Christmas sales period has over-taken the January rush — we just don’t delay that gratification to New Year like we once did.

Impulse buying — purchasing things you decide in a fraction of a second, cannot be left behind — is weak and potentially disappointing in this crowded, frenetic environment.

Retailers are focused on clearing stock for spring 2022, and making profits to sustain their business, and their loved ones. Your nerves and escalating sense of competition while elbowing some equally unhinged stranger aside, is your responsibility.

Online, you can expect one-day deals and a ticking clock onscreen. It’s strategic to make you edgy enough to tap out your card details. Be aware and take a breath. Do some dedicated research right now before the tsunami hits. What do you want? What do you need?

What brands and retail outlets do you trust? What questions are outstanding in your mind? Will that 70in plasma screen really fit on the bedroom wall? That exhilarating rush of adrenaline connected to the deep pleasure of buying can be short-lived on the return home.

BUDGET

Work out the real price of your prospect using a calculator in the cool, quiet atmosphere of home. If budget matters (and it always matters) fight the herd instinct pulling you haplessly on.

With the touch-free mechanisms encouraged by the pandemic and the general turn away from cold cash, the energising two-step of putting down the card and PIN is just too easy.

Ensure you know with real figures that you can repay the balance on the card or handle a payment scheme in the wider macro picture of your weekly income and outgoings.

The percentage charges on credit accounts in the red outstrip any loan account, and it makes no financial sense to use them as a long term solution.

Zero per cent finance offered on an item on the shop floor or online doesn’t include any excess you will be handling on your credit or debit card if you don’t pay it all off every month.

One savvy tip: buy out-of-season pieces. BBQs are more pricey in May than December.

Bring a home folio of measurements and even colour swatches with you to the showroom floor. Picture: iStock

SPEC

White goods, computers and all electronics from TVs to mobile phones are in a constant state of subtle improvement. This year’s model may have everything you need, but it’s important to know what you are buying. Technology might not be rendered obsolete in 12 months, but change is break-neck, so we want as close to the latest performance as possible to meet our needs.

The internet provides an excellent source of information to find out what’s coming up for 2022 or what has just been released in

the past six months. Superficial styling changes do not improve performance.

We’re not re-inventing the fridge — but a cool drawer could be useful. Going with a 12-month-old appliance model may save you a fortune with no loss of features. Compare models with a Google search.

Use those QR codes with a swipe of your phone to access the manufacturer’s website directly.

If you’re out and about carry a small home port-folio. Bring your colours (a daub on a piece of wall paint on a card or a swatch of material), and any relevant spatial measurements.

This could be as detailed as a window size for poles and curtains, or the outline of your favourite serving dish when choosing a

microwave. Bring the width of largest exterior door along to ensure you can squeeze the any white elephant through it.

ONLINE PURCHASING

Who are you? The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission advises: “When shopping online, it can be hard to know who you are buying from, so it’s important to do some quick research.

“Check reviews, social media pages, and where the business is based. If you can’t find this information easily, approach with caution.

“If the business is based outside of the EU, you may consider finding an alternative EU store to ensure you have stronger rights should an issue arise.”

They continue by pointing out that a slew of only five-star reviews is highly suspect in most instances. “Products and services with authentic consumer reviews are more likely to have a mix of consumer feedback across the rating scale.

“Because a website has a .ie address does not mean it is an Irish registered business. You should also check that the website lists contact information, including a contact email address, phone number and geographical address.

“You can also look for VAT numbers or company registration numbers, as this information can be verified through government and EU websites.”

See www.cpc.ie.

GO LOCAL

Keep the smaller, local, terrestrial retailer in mind, as they may be able to offer excellent competition. Be discreet about challenges on price. Small businesses do not enjoy the same buying powers as multi-national retailers, but they are often far more personable with superb follow-up service.

Most retailers are completely honest, but it is up to you to know the goods and to have a firm idea of original pricing in December from not just one but several outlets; 20% off the price of goods that were already artificially over-priced before Christmas is not a deal.

Don’t trust the ticket. Some items are not really on sale at all, but have been bought in for the sales on special purchase.

Actual prices, previous prices and recommended prices of goods and services must be stated truthfully. I find independent retailers to be open to negotiations. They want you to leave with your tail wagging. You can also use the online chat windows for a personable horse trade.

NEGOTIATE

Everything’s negotiable. Even a great price can be talked down. A polite, confident approach that doesn’t compromise the retailer financially or personally is vital, and many enjoy a little sparring. “Is that your best price” is an accepted form of questioning; “can you do any better” another.

If the price appears cemented into place, they may throw in a small accessory, for example, a bag for your laptop or a pen drive for portable memory storage.

Free delivery? Keep things upbeat and business-like and haggle out of earshot of other customers. Don’t be rude.

In a high-street store, it’s fine to quote their competition’s sales deal, but don’t lie. Price comparison apps are of little value in the Irish market, let your fingers do the walking with a direct online check.

ON DELIVERY

Check those goods immediately when you get home or when they are delivered. This is especially important for online and distance purchasing of Christmas and sales goods. Gráinne Griffin, Director of Communications with the CCPC advises: “If you buy online, don’t just hide the boxes away until Christmas.

Open the packages and check the items for any irregularities or issues as soon as they arrive. If you are buying children’s toys online, be sure to look for the CE mark on the product, in the instruction manual or on the packaging.

“The CE mark is essentially the manufacturer’s declaration that the product complies with EU safety regulations and standards. If there is no visible CE mark, it may be an indication that the toys do not meet the required safety standards and should not be used.”