Seven secrets of how to bag a bargain in the seasonal sales 

With our credit still bruised from Christmas retail warfare, many of us are putting on our financial armour to face the sales blasting off on December 26.
The Christmas sales period has over-taken the January rush — we just don’t delay that gratification to New Year like we once did.
Work out the real price of your prospect using a calculator in the cool, quiet atmosphere of home. If budget matters (and it always matters) fight the herd instinct pulling you haplessly on.
White goods, computers and all electronics from TVs to mobile phones are in a constant state of subtle improvement. This year’s model may have everything you need, but it’s important to know what you are buying. Technology might not be rendered obsolete in 12 months, but change is break-neck, so we want as close to the latest performance as possible to meet our needs.
Who are you? The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission advises: “When shopping online, it can be hard to know who you are buying from, so it’s important to do some quick research.
See www.cpc.ie.
Keep the smaller, local, terrestrial retailer in mind, as they may be able to offer excellent competition. Be discreet about challenges on price. Small businesses do not enjoy the same buying powers as multi-national retailers, but they are often far more personable with superb follow-up service.
Everything’s negotiable. Even a great price can be talked down. A polite, confident approach that doesn’t compromise the retailer financially or personally is vital, and many enjoy a little sparring. “Is that your best price” is an accepted form of questioning; “can you do any better” another.
Check those goods immediately when you get home or when they are delivered. This is especially important for online and distance purchasing of Christmas and sales goods. Gráinne Griffin, Director of Communications with the CCPC advises: “If you buy online, don’t just hide the boxes away until Christmas.