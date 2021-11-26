Hugh Wallace: 'The bungalow is part of the Irish psyche'

Because while some consider them bliss and others a blight, bungalows inarguably improved the affordable housing options available to rural dwellers in that decade.
In this four-part series, we will see four innovative architects paired with four first-time bungalow homeowners who are desperately seeking a way of improving their dark, damp and dated homes.
Under the eye of presenter Hugh, four celebrated architectural practices will redesign the bungalows into bespoke homes, suited to the way we want to live today. The series will showcase the transformative effect architecture can have on our lives and on our landscape.
- starts on RTÉ One on Wednesday, December 1, at 8.30pm