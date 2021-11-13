Inside a Georgian townhouse turned interiors treasure trove

The interiors look that design maven Maoliosa Murray has created in a Dublin Georgian townhouse calls to mind the glamour of a 1950s Paris fashion atelier.
Dublin-born Maoliosa has enjoyed a career steeped in luxury lifestyle brands, with a focus on interiors and property — as well as fashion. “Having worked in property, interiors and lifestyle, I believe it’s all about service, and that’s what I felt I could bring to the Irish market,” she says.
But finding the perfect moment to move back to Dublin and a base for her business and home life was the challenge.
The natural light in The Apartment space was a huge draw for Maoliosa. “I love this building, not only because it’s on the ground floor, with a high ceiling, but because of the wonderful light, there are 20 panes of glass in the sash window,” she says.
Maoliosa is the exclusive partner of The Rug Company in Ireland, and The Apartment showroom and design consultancy is also the perfect organic showcase for the other luxury brands she carries such as The Invisible Collection, Baxter, Bethan Gray, CTO Lighting, and The Lacquer Company.
“My Dublin showroom retails an exclusive edit of renowned interior design brands curated by me for my clients and customers who want access to global design on their doorstep, exquisite craftsmanship, that unique piece of furniture,” she says.
“One of the things I’ve noticed — and I think it’s to do with Covid — people of my generation, in our mid-40s, we’re seeing this surge of people our age returning home from across the world, from London, New York, and there’s a huge shortage of properties to buy, so people are renting, and are using my services while waiting to buy their ‘forever home’,” says Maoliosa.
The one-stop-shop aspect of the concierge service is appealing.
Maoliosa loves to curl up in her Eileen armchair as well as on her Sofa 190.
“I love the Sofa 190 by Pierre Augustin Rose, from The Invisible Collection,” she says.
“Ramble is a new design from The Rug Company inhouse studio, handknotted wool and silk, and Ellis a new design from The Rug Company in-house studio, handknotted wool and silk.
- See www.maoliosa.com