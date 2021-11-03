Architects challenged to play part in tackling climate change

Architects in Ireland are being called on to take urgent action to address climate change.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Annual Conference in Dublin today urged architects and the wider construction industry to step up and play their part in tackling the current climate emergency.

At the gathering, in person and online, the RIAI asked members to sign up to its 2030 Climate Challenge — a climate change initiative that encourages the profession and wider construction industry to achieve net-zero whole life carbon for all new and retrofitted buildings by 2030.

The role architects can play in fighting climate change and how architects view the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ plan were just two of the themes discussed at the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland Conference today.

The RIAI also presented its industry view on ‘Housing for All’ to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien.

The conference heard ideas around the creation of sustainable communities in our cities and towns and developing innovative models for housing were explored by a range of Irish and international experts.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien speaks at the opening of the RIAI Annual Conference in Dublin. Picture: Conor Healy

Kathryn Meghen, CEO of the RIAI, said: “Our profession, like many others, is facing huge challenges. Today we are proud to tackle one of these in particular by calling on all architects in Ireland to take up our 2030 Climate Challenge. The current climate emergency is the biggest challenge to face our planet, our people and our industry and we need urgent action and leadership by architects and the wider construction industry.

"The task is urgent, and we need to work immediately to reduce our carbon emissions in order to limit the devastating impacts of global warming."

The conference heard also from Claire McManus, MRIAI, who outlined the industry response to Housing for All.

“As architects, we want to play our part in making sure we are supporting the delivery of sustainable neighbourhoods across Ireland," she said.

"We acknowledge and support the ambitions contained within the Government’s Housing for All plan and want to partner with Government to bring these to life."

We want to see the running of architectural design competitions to provide innovative answers to practical issues and ensure that the public are engaged and can participate in design that impacts them. We are at our best when we are co-designing and co-creating.

“We also want to work with our colleagues in the construction industry to ensure we are preserving our traditional trades and maintaining small scale circular economies."

15-minute city

International speakers at this year’s conference included Carlos Moreno, the thought leader behind the 15-minute city concept which has been adopted by the city of Paris under its directly elected Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Professor Dietmar Eberle, a co-founder and director of award-winning Baumschlager and Eberle Architects, discussed the innovative sustainable work of the practice including their own 2226 offices in Lustenau, Austria.