Victorian Dublin home gets a vibrant interiors makeover 

A visit to a Victorian residence whisked an interior design team back in time.

Designed for Life presenter Arlene McIntyre arrived at the Dublin period home for this week's show.

It boasts two reception rooms, but was in need of some TLC, which meant the renowned interior designer was put to the test in episode four of the six-part RTÉ One series.

Before: The reception rooms.

Patricia, the owner, was keen that Arlene’s design would maintain the rooms’ charm whilst ensuring they were comfortable and functioned well.

Arlene had some dramatic changes in mind. "I met Patricia and her daughter Anna and they shared their exquisite period home with me," she said.

Before: One of the reception rooms.

“This project involved bringing together a whole new team of experts to not just design, and implement but also restore some elements of the two adjoining reception rooms."

After.....

The first step was to ensure that the space would work harder for the family by designing a new colour scheme that connected the two rooms together, added Arlene, creative director and founder of Ventura Design.

Patricia and daughter Anna.

“The front room was designed with a more classic look in mind. Bespoke sofas in a rich velvet fabric and bullion fringe detail on the bases were specially handcrafted,” she said.

After......

Arlene also created a bespoke oval deep button ottoman also in velvet, with a bullion fringe.

“The finest joinery available, in the form of bespoke bookcases, a new TV landscape and radiator covers were key in making the newly designed rooms come alive, yet complementing and giving a nod to the era when the house was built,” she added.

Patricia’s two existing rugs and two antique armchairs were reused.

“I introduced richer fuller curtains in a luxurious damask fabric to make a sweeping statement and the wooden floors were stained back into their original deeper tones,” said Arlene.

The reception rooms after their interiors revamp.

Two very different colour palettes were expertly painted on these century-old walls and ceilings, along with the assembly of two handmade 18-light chandeliers from Italy, which capture the imagination and legacy of this period house perfectly.

Arlene McIntyre.

“Once all the design, restoration, bespoke craftsmanship and installation took place, I then settled into styling both rooms with luxurious antique lamps, accessories and — most importantly — books, to be devoured in front of the fire,” said Arlene.

Leading international interior designer Arlene has collaborated with Trinny Woodall and Paul Costello on his first bespoke furniture range. She has a growing list of celebrity clients, including Vogue Williams and Milly Mackintosh.