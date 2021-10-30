Róisín Murphy: 'People who have kids with special needs need more support'

Because the architect cares deeply about the human element of the tales she and builder Peter Finn and their clutter-busting crew discover once they knock on the doors.
Max and Cuinn both have autism, and their home simply does not work for them or their parents.
“We have no life,” says Dan. “We are like people working in a factory and the job we have in this factory is caring for these two boys.”
With a whole new kitchen and living room to create from scratch, a new home to be found for the old piano, and a massive sorting job for Dan, Marie and the clutterbusters camp out on the green. “We tried to start decluttering a while ago but we just don’t have the energy,” says Dan.
The most ambitious Home Rescue yet involves emptying three construction tents.
- , Episode 2, is on Thursday, November 4, at 9.30pm on RTÉ2