Meet the Cork upholsterers who are the go-to for interiors buffs

Craft fans, vintage lovers, eco-angels and house-proud interior buffs; I have found us a gem where we can indulge our love of dolling up interiors with upholstery, French polishing, furniture restoration, maintenance and furniture building, while being sustainable, helping us to reduce our carbon footprint and give support to a community enterprise.
Tucked away in the Cork suburb of Ballinlough is a hub for all of these activities, thanks to an initiative called Deaf Enterprises which was set up over 30 years ago to provide training and employment opportunities for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Since then, the craft workshop located at Sundrive Park has gained a reputation for quality craftsmanship which attracted a surge in interest last year as Covid restrictions eased, prompting Corkonians to seek out their services at a time when everyone was focusing attention and funds on home interiors rather than a week in Spain.
Some staff once trained move on to work elsewhere but sometimes come back, like French polisher Michael Callanan who is busy at work on a chair frame. He tells me: “I had my own business for six years but came back to Deaf Enterprises. I’m the estimator now which is something I had to do out on my own but I was able to bring that skill back with me.”
- Deaf Enterprises, 2 Sunview Park, Ballinlough, Cork, T12 H5Y8; www.deafenterprises.ie; facebook.com/DeafEnterprises