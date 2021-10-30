Wish List: Sumptuous terraces, essential oils and terrific throws

Too the moon

If any of you adore the whole maximalism trend, then get thee to the River Lee. The hotel has just launched its incredible immersive autumn/winter terrace ‘To The Moon at The River Club’. Director of marketing Sinéad McDonald’s vision was to celebrate our fascination with sky travel and the cosmos. She partnered up with Hendrick’s Lunar Gin and the fabulous Fox Flowers in Bishopstown to bring it all to life. It is absolutely stunning. Sinead tells us the influences come from the opulent style of the early 20th century. Our own Sky Matters columnist Dr Niall Smith was also involved and €1 from each cocktail will go to Blackrock Castle Observatory and Dark Skies Cork. Check it out for yourself, it’s well worth a visit.

Oils made essential

We love the look of this gorgeous Happy Pod Starter Kit from Irish company Max Benjamin.

It includes a porcelain electronic diffuser, two essential oils, options include lavender and chamomile for calming, bergamot and lime for energy and ylang-ylang and patchouli for balance. All presented in a recyclable gift box, yours for €124. Available at luxury Irish retailers and online as well as at an exclusive pop-up in Dundrum Town Centre, opening on November 18.

Cheaper electronics

Do you want to be a little bit more eco-conscious? I love this idea from Refurbed.

They offer completely refurbished electronic devices up to 40% cheaper than a new device with a 30-day trial period and minimum 12-month warranty. The process reduces carbon emissions by 70% compared to the manufacturing of a new device. They have a 40-step refurbishment process to ensure products are brand new, there’s a wide range of brands such as Apple, Microsoft, and Sony. Pictured here is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for €384.99. They’ll even plant a tree for each purchase.

Dry skin solution

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, the fabulous Eucerin. This is our go-to for dry skin in this house, so we’re excited to hear about the Hyaluron-Filler Skin Refining Serum.

A powerful anti-ageing serum, it’s formulated with short and long-chain hyaluronic acid as well as glycolic and lactic acids, to help plump and smooth skin. Bring it on. It’s €34 and available from pharmacies nationwide.

Timber

I’ll pretend I know what I’m talking about here — chainsaws!

It is the right time of year to tackle the garden and this is the Husqvarna 592 XP® 24”. Its selling points, and I’m taking their word for it, to be honest, is that it is a robustly built chainsaw with high performance in tough conditions and best in class power-to-weight ratio. Basically, it’s not too heavy and it has a lot of power. And because everything else is connected these days, why not your garden tools, the Husqvarna offers Bluetooth that tracks the product for easier maintenance and management. It’s €1,470, shop the range from the Husqvarna dealer network with locations nationwide or www.husqvarna.ie.

Throwing shapes

Jamie Monagan of Loominations Irish woven throws has extended her range of jacquard works of art, with five new blankets. Eight miles of cotton, of which 70% is recycled, are woven into every throw.

Photomontages

Caoimhe Heaney is a fabulous Cork artist, who specialises in digital photomontages.

She photographs the elements and then manipulates them to create surreal and fascinating worlds. “I wanted to show how even through tough times you can grow and prosper. Myself and my fellow artist, Elouise Flannery, used the symbol of the butterfly to show how we can change and how our world is a constant change,” says Caoimhe. Above is Flourish No 1.

Oral care

There are a lot of scary things about Halloween...but cavities don’t have to be one of them!

This cute toothbrush is from Jordan Oral Care and is adapted to your little one’s age and needs.

The Step by Step kids range (€2.99) grows with your child. Available from Adrian Dunne, All Care Pharmacy, CarePlus, Chemist Warehouse, Life pharmacies nationwide.