Cuddle couches, perfect posters, and lighting delights

SOFA SO GOOD

Wanderlust is one of the trends Lou Petersen, Head of Design Innovation at DFS, predicts we'll be tuning into this autumn, as we prepare to spend more time inside enjoying our homes. A perfect example is this French Connection Poppyfield cuddler sofa in plain fabric in taupe, €1,169 and the French Connection Poppyfield four-seater sofa in pattern fabric in pink, €1,819, available at DFS www.dfs.ie

.

HEAD START

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, the Iconic Collection by Alfaparf Milano Ireland. It's got six specially selected three-piece Semi Di Lino favourites in stylish, sleek gift boxes. Whatever hair type you have, you're covered with choices of the Diamond, Volume, Reconstruction, Moisture, Curls, or the recently launched Smooth, gift sets for €32.50. The Iconic Collection Christmas Gift Sets by Alfaparf Milano Ireland are available in ALFAPARF Milano salons and online, salons and e-tailers like www.Beautybag.ie.

CANDLE MAGIC

Just in time for Halloween, check out the latest bewitching candle from Flourish Emporium, Hocus Pocus. The limited-edition candle is perfect for those who favour dark, complex aromas. With hints of citrus, pink pepper, cardamom, nutmeg, frankincense, vanilla and musk, it lets you set the scene for the trick or treaters. €19.99 from www.FlourishEmporium.ie.

PICTURE THIS

Ireland Posters is celebrating the grá the people of Ireland have rediscovered for their homeland after all that staycationing we did.

They just launched a rather straightforward campaign, and I must say I admire the simplicity: ‘It only took a global pandemic to fall in love with Ireland again.’ From sea swimming, hiking the hills and mountains and rediscovering country roads through daily walks — it can truly be said there is no place like home. Ireland Posters aims to connect loved ones either at home or abroad with places they love with a 'buy one, gift one' offer. Available online on www.irelandposters.ie, unframed prints cost from €35 with larger framed pieces from €75. The ‘buy one, gift one’ offer covers print postage to anywhere in the world.

CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Delighted to see that Cork SuperValu stores in Bantry and Cobh have introduced circular economy solutions in-store by launching bespoke refill stations of Tru Eco, a range of Irish-made eco-friendly household cleaning and laundry products manufactured by VivaGreen.

The range is made from plant-based and biodegradable ingredients and each bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic, creating a circular economy product that is reusable, recyclable, and refillable. The range includes an all-purpose cleaner, washing-up liquid, non-bio laundry detergent, and fabric conditioner. shoppers can bring their empty bottles to refill in-store at a cheaper cost. For more information, go to www.vivagreen.ie.

TEA TIME

Anyone up for a frightfully-delicious Halloween-themed afternoon tea? The Cork International Hotel has spooktacular themed sweet and savoury treats from Tuesday, October 26, to Sunday, October 31. The Halloween Afternoon Tea will be served from 1pm to 4pm daily.

The menu includes Devil Eggs on homemade brown soda bread, Spicy shredded chicken and pumpkin hummus pinwheel, Blood orange salmon gravlax on focaccia bread, Chocolate Mousse Halloween Batcats Treats and is €25 per adult and €12.50 per child. Pre-booking is essential, folks, book on 021-4549800 or www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com.

HAPPY AS A CLAM

Behold this lighting delight. Designed by Ahm & Lund Based in Copenhagen, this is the Fritz Hansen Clam pendant light.

Bringing a contemporary twist to a traditional aesthetic, the Clam's mouth-blown glass shades resemble a pair of seashells while the working mechanisms draw from the traditional functionality of an oil lamp. It's available in two sizes, provides a mood-enhancing ambience. Easily altered, the shades slide open and closed with the brushed brass fittings, ideal for elevating dining and living spaces with a versatile atmosphere. It's just beautiful. Go to www.nest.co.uk for more.

SWEET TREAT

World Chocolate Week is celebrated from October 14-19 this year: any excuse, I shouted.

We Irish know how to do chocolate, check out Lily O'Brien's selection to suit everyone's taste. The Share Bag collection includes the Mega Milk, 70% Dark Belgian chocolate, Crunchy Salted Almond, Creamy Caramel with Sea Salt and Crispy Butterscotch recipes. Available now for €2.99 in retailers nationwide or shop the entire range online at www.lilyobriens.ie.