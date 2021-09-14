Garden Q&A: What's the best spray to protect roses from rust?

QUESTION

How do I prevent rust on roses? What is the best spray to use?

ANSWER

Rust on roses and other plants is a fungal infection and as with all fungal infections on plants, prevention is easier than cure.

In other words, good pruning during the winter months will ensure good air circulation through the plant. Removal of any infected growth, at first sight, will help.

When pruning, try and make sure that you prune to an outward-facing leaf bud so that the new shoots during the spring and summer will be growing away from the centre of the plant, and not inward which will result in congestion and poor air circulation — ideal conditions for the development of rust and other fungal problems.

At the time of budburst, during March/April, drench the plant and the soil around it with a solution of copper sulphate and water.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen