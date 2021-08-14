Hideaway to hit factory: Burren haven hits all the right notes

As a music producer, Daithí Ó Drónaí is accustomed to improvising when it comes to laying down tracks.
But he had always dreamed of a purpose-built space in his native County Clare.
Well, that opportunity was to come sooner than he thought — and in disguise.
“The goal was to create an idyllic space for artists, writers, musicians, and other creatives to work on their projects at their own pace in an environment that will hopefully play an important part in what they ultimately conjure up,” adds Daithí.
“After a few summer months of putting it all together, I got to try it out for myself. And that’s how I discovered first-hand that this is a truly inspiring place,” he says.
Other artists, from musicians to painters to writers, were swift to follow suit, some escaping the city to enjoy the rural retreat.
“We have had artists like Saint Sister, The Scratch, and Ailbhe Reddy and Nealo,” says Daithí.
The studio is purpose-built by electronic music producer Daithí with creatives in mind, so is perfect whether musicians want to create from scratch or put the finishing touches to an existing project.
- Artists can email thebeekeepersaccom@gmail.com, or visit www.beekeepersac.com